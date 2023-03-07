Ted Danson Reunites With ‘Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur for New Netflix Comedy

It’s a Good Place reunion over at Netflix as creator Mike Schur and former star Ted Danson reteam for an all-new comedy that has been classified as Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson series.

In the series, Danson plays Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a Private Investigator and goes on to become a mole in a secret investigation. Netflix has already ordered the series for an eight-episode first-season run. The show is based on the 2021 documentary The Mole Agent.

Danson and Schur previously collaborated on The Good Place which ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2020. Danson memorably played demon Michael alongside costars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden. Schur also previously co-created NBC‘s other beloved series Parks and Recreation along with Rutherford Falls, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Schur’s also worked with Netflix as an executive producer on Master of None and currently executive produces HBO Max‘s Hacks. He also wrote for The Office and is sure to bring the laughs in this newest project featuring the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Danson who is best known for his role as Sam Malone in the classic series Cheers.

Among Danson’s other credits is Curb Your Enthusiasm, the short-lived Mr. Mayor as well as acclaimed series Damages, Bored to Death, and Fargo. The new project hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and is executive produced by Mike Schur, Morgan Sackett, David Miner, Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibañez, Julie Goldman, and Christopher Clements.

Stay tuned for more on this exciting new show as more details emerge.