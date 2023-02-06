Hulu‘s History of the World, Part II has revealed its next round of star-studded guest stars. In the newly released History of the World, Part II, Jack Black, Jason Alexander, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, and more stars are revealed as part of the exciting cast. The sketch comedy series, a sequel to Mel Brooks‘ History of the World, Part I film, is a special four-night event taking place from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 on the streaming platform.

The new History of the World, Part II cast includes: James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Sarayu Blue, Craig Cackowski, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Andy Daly, Colton Dunn, Ayo Edebiri, Ana Fabrega, Marla Gibbs, Blake Griffin, Mitra Jouhari, Preston Lacy, Robby Hoffman, Anna Maria Horsford, Brian Huskey, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Bobby Lee, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Finesse Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Pam Oliver, Ana Ortiz, Adam Pally, Lennon Parham, Chris Pontius, Rob Riggle, Matt Rogers, Paul Rust, Paul Scheer, Andrew Secunda, Jessica St. Clair, Carl Tart, Drew Tarver, Christopher Thornton, James Urbaniak, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Wee Man, Kym Whitley, Casey Wilson.

Check out some of their cameos in the full trailer, above.

“After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history,” Hulu teases. History of the World, Part II is created by Brooks, who writes and executive produces the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz.

The latter three also star in the series, taking on historical characters like Harriet Tubman, Ulysses S. Grant, Shirley Chisholm, Judas, Alexander Graham Bell, and more.

Previously announced cast includes: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

David Stassen is also a writer and executive producer on the comedy series. Kevin Salter and Christie Smith are executive producers. Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll, and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode season. History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.