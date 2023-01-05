Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

The fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things ended with Sadie Sink‘s Max Mayfield in a coma after a run-in with the show’s major villain, Vecna, leaving the character’s future up in the air.

Now, as the hit series prepares for its fifth and final season, Sink has confirmed that she will indeed be part of it, though she is keeping her character’s fate close to her chest.

“We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure,” Sink told the Today show’s Jenna Bush when asked about what to expect. “Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in Season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen. But I’ll be there.”

Sink joined Stranger Things as a main cast member in the second season as Max, a new classmate at Hawkins High School and the stepsister of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). She soon became friends with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard); she also had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Lucas.

Having been such a significant part of the hit series, Sink is trepidatious about her future now that the show is coming to an end. “It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible,” she said on the Today show. “These kids, this entire cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it.”

She continued, “And to think that we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we’re not going to be seeing each other for another season? It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter, I guess.”

