‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Isaiah Washington Retires from Acting, Announces GoFundMe Campaign

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! Subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington is done acting — unless he raises $5 million on GoFundMe, apparently.

The 59-year-old, who played Dr. Preston Burke for the ABC drama’s first three seasons before getting fired from the series, announced his retirement in a February 28 tweet.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” he wrote. “Those who have been following/witnessing my journey here on [Twitter] since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs, and the useful idiots have won.”

Washington went on: “I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided, nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into socialism and then communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years.”

The actor said that his role in the 2022 film Corsicana may be the last time that fans see him acting. “Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then, be safe out there,” he added. “Your loved ones love you and need you. Salute!”

The following day, however, Washington launched a GoFundMe campaign for another movie in which he would play Bass Reeves, a real-life 19th-century deputy U.S. marshal, the same role he played in Corsicana.

“After seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media, it became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023, Twitter post?” he wrote. “It seems that if I received just $1 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma. I mean, why not give a try, right?”

He added: “I have never asked for help or financial support like this in my life or career, but it appears that there are millions of people in America and the world [who] want to see more of me as the great American hero Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, and I willing to continue the journey and the fight with your support.”

Bass Reeves has been a popular figure in entertainment lately: Delroy Lindo portrayed Reeves in the 2021 film The Harder They Fall, and Taylor Sheridan is developing a Bass Reeves TV series in the Yellowstone universe, with David Oyelowo set to star.

As of press time on Saturday, March 4, Washington’s GoFundMe had raised $9,649 against a goal of $1 million.

Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 after an on-set altercation with costar Patrick Dempsey in which Washington dropped a homophobic slur, allegedly in reference to fellow Grey’s star T.R. Knight. Washington later admitted to using the slur but claimed it wasn’t directed at Knight or used out of homophobia.

Since then, Washington starred as Thelonious Jaha in The 100 and recurred on Survivor’s Remorse and P-Valley, among other TV roles. His performance in the 2013 film Blue Caprice earned him nominations at the Black Reel Awards and the Gotham Awards. And in 2014, he returned to Grey’s for a one-off appearance as part of Cristina Yang’s (Sandra Oh) exit storyline.