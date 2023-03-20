‘Will Trent’ Star Ramón Rodríguez Teases Rising Tension With Angie

Unexpected twists abound on freshman crime drama Will Trent on Tuesday, March 21, says Ramón Rodríguez, who plays quirky Will Trent, an Atlanta-based Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent.

In this installment, the suited Trent pairs with fiery Atlanta Police Department detective Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) to quell a hostage situation involving a colleague and an escaped murderer (Vince Swann).

“Will questions the APD and how they handle [the case],” Rodríguez explains. “It puts him and Ormewood at odds, but they work together to save one of their own.”

But more than work stirs up trouble. Both men are connected to Ormewood’s guarded partner, Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen). We know Trent and Polaski share a love that’s best labeled “It’s complicated.” Not helping: Polaski, keeping no secrets, recently told Trent she’s slept with Ormewood. Ouch!

As for Polaski, she’s distracted by a bigger problem — staying sober. Feeling uncertain about who to lean on doesn’t ease any cravings. She and Will “can say the honest things they want to say to each other — but not to each other,” Rodríguez says, adding that the tension will continue.

“On TV, they want things to rip and run,” he says, but the characters have “been trying to pump the brakes.” Fine by us as long as the gas tank is full.

Will Trent follows the eponymous character who was abandoned at birth and forced to endure Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. The special agent now has the highest clearance rate in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and is determined to make sure no one feels as he did. The series is Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling books of the same name. It’s executive produced by Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, and Oly Obst. Rodríguez serves as producer in addition to starring.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC