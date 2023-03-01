Robert De Niro Thriller ‘Zero Day’ Gets Series Greenlight at Netflix

Netflix has officially announced Robert De Niro‘s first TV series, Zero Day, is headed to their platform.

The 6-episode conspiracy thriller stars and is executive produced by De Niro, alongside Mad Men director Lesli Linka Glatter and creator Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis,” says the show’s official logline. “One seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams,” says Newman. “And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Oppenheim credited Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt and “the stories that kept him up at night” for early inspiration, adding, “To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped.”

“Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat,” Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada, said in a statement from Netflix. “What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Michael S. Schmidt.”

De Niro is also set to star in an upcoming TV crime drama called Mr. Natural from Entertainment One, created by Mitch Glazer (On the Rocks). The project is designed to be a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro as exec producers alongside Art and John Linson (Yellowstone).

Zero Day, TBA, Netflix