Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and starring in his first-ever scripted television project, the Netflix action-comedy FUBAR, set to debut on Thursday, May 25.

Created by Prison Break producer Nick Santora, the eight-episode series revolves around a father and daughter who learn they’ve each been secretly working as CIA Operatives for years. They soon realize their entire relationship has been a lie, and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the show explores universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

“I’m back, baby,” Schwarzenegger says in the teaser clip (watch below) as we see him getting up to usual Arnie antics, from high-speed car chases to cigar smoking to epic shootouts.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” the former governor of California said. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In addition to Schwarzenegger, the series also stars Monica Barbaro (At Midnight), Jay Baruchel (The Moodys), Fortune Feimster (Hysterical), Milan Carter (Warped!), Travis Van Winkle (You), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Andy Buckley (Bombshell), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), and Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin).

“FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career,” stated Santora, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. “I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.”

He continued, “The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”

Check out the first-look images below.

FUBAR, Premieres, Thursday, May 25, Netflix