Robert De Niro to Star in TV Crime Drama ‘Mr. Natural’

Robert De Niro attends CinemaCon 2022
Robert De Niro looks to be trading in the big screen for the small screen as the two-time Oscar winner lands his second TV project this year.

According to Variety, The Irishman star is set to lead and executive produce Mr. Natural, a crime drama series from Entertainment One created by Mitch Glazer (On the Rocks). The project is designed to be a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro on board as exec producers alongside Art and John Linson (Yellowstone).

The story follows Louis “Mr. Natural” Baron (De Niro), who arrives in Palm Springs fresh off a 30-year stint in federal prison. He is driven by a dream to reunite with his family and a dangerous plan to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions. Per the logline, there will be “blood in the sand and bones in the desert,” and “Palm Springs will never be the same.”

No network or streamer is attached to the project as of writing, but Entertainment One is expected to take it out to market soon.

Mr. Natural marks De Niro’s second television series casting this year. In November, it was reported that he was in talks to lead the new Netflix political thriller Zero Day, where he would play a former U.S. president. The project, helmed by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, is also in the development stage as of writing.

Whether one or both series move forward, it would mark De Niro’s first major television role. The iconic actor is best known for his film roles, including his Academy Award-winning turns in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull. He is also recognized for his memorable performances in the likes of Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear, Meet the Parents, Goodfellas, and Silver Linings Playbook.

