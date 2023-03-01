Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight wouldn’t be the show fans know and love without some drama, and in an exclusive sneak peek clip from the latest episode, “Party-ing Ways,” Airris and his cousin Fallina are delivering plenty of it.

In a catchup between the family members, Airris opens up about his intimacy issues with Jasmine, admitting that they have yet to get physical with their relationship. “My sexual desire just ain’t there,” Airris admits and shares with Fallina that he’s been struggling to find that connection with his new bride.

Although he’s hopeful things will improve, Fallina seems less convinced. In a moment alone with the cameras, she says, “Jasmine seems fake to me… just be a woman. If that hurts you, say it hurts you. Let this man know that you’re planning on spending the rest of your life with that bothers you he does not have the connection you obviously have.”

Fallina is clearly annoyed that Jasmine won’t address the issues Airris is bringing up to her directly in their marriage. But does that mean she’s shutting the door on Jasmine altogether? It would seem so as Airris invites her to a housewarming party.

“I’m not coming,” Fallina tells Airris bluntly. “I don’t wanna be invested in something that I see is obviously…. not going anywhere.”

But how does Airris feel about her sentiment? See the full clip above and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight to see how it all plays out.

