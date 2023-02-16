‘Married at First Sight’: Meet the Fan Favorites Returning for New Spinoff ‘Couples Couch’

Katina and Olajuwon on Lifetime's Married at First Sight: Couples Couch
Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight (MAFS) is inviting back some of the show’s most popular personalities to watch along and comment on new episodes of the show’s currently airing sixteenth season.

The new spinoff series Couples Couch kicks off on February 23 and sees former Married at First Sight favorites returning to give their opinions on the latest group of hopeful romantics. The returning stars include successful couples, as well as those who weren’t so lucky in love.

“We are so excited to sit on our couch and recap the show that brought us together!” Ashley and Anthony from MAFS Chicago told E! News. “It’s easier watching it than living it that’s for sure!”

In addition to the MAFS alum, Couples Couch will also feature commentary from podcasters Justin and Shay Davis, Survivor’s Remorse actress Erica Ash, former NFL punter Jon Ryan and his wife, comedian Sarah Colonna.

MAFS debuted on July 8, 2014, originally on FYI before moving to Lifetime. The series follows a group of strangers who participate in a social experiment and are paired together by experts. As of July 2022, 13 couples from the show remain married.

Season 16 of MAFS premiered on January 4 and features couples from Nashville. New episodes air Wednesdays on Lifetime at 8/7c.

Check out the gallery below of the returning favorites taking part in the upcoming Couples Couch spinoff.

Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, Premieres, February 23, Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime

Jamie and Beth from MAFS Charlotte
Jamie & Beth from MAFS Charlotte

Shawniece and Jephte from MAFS Boston
Shawniece & Jephte from MAFS Boston

Ashley and Anthony from MAFS Chicago
Ashley & Anthony from MAFS Chicago

Woody and Amani from MAFS New Orleans
Woody & Amani from MAFS New Orleans

Jamie and Doug from MAFS New York
Jamie & Doug from MAFS New York

Katina and Olajuwon from MAFS Boston
Katina & Olajuwon from MAFS Boston

Lindsey from MAFS Boston

Lindsey from MAFS Boston

Clara from MAFS Atlanta
Clara from MAFS Atlanta

Gil from MAFS Houston
Gil from MAFS Houston

Myrla from MAFS Houston
Myrla from MAFS Houston

