Damon Lindelof is gearing up for his TV return as the man behind shows like Watchmen, Lost, and The Leftovers sets a release for Mrs. Davis, the new Peacock series starring Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, and Andy McQueen.

Mrs. Davis is an exploration of faith versus technology and follows an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin stars as a nun named Simone who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” Meanwhile, McDorman portrays Simone’s rebellious ex Wiley who has his own vendetta against the Algorithm.

Get ready for a wild ride in the new year because Mrs. Davis kicks off on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with four episodes. Additional installments will drop on a weekly basis each Thursday. In anticipation of the show’s premiere, Peacock released several first-look photos, above and below, along with a note from “Mrs. Davis.”

The message begins with the greeting, “Hey there, Partner.”

“Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t – because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.

And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here…”

As the note continues, Mrs. Davis offers some answers about herself. “And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. That’s nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!”

“What are Wings exactly? Well, you’re going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever…”

“Which is utter nonsense – as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose?”

“Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.”

Mrs. Davis hails from showrunner Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) who co-writes and executive produces the series with Lindelof. Meanwhile, directors Owen Harris and Althea Jones also executive produce the show which along with Gilpin, McDorman, and McQueen features recurring cast members Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Olliver.

The Warner Bros. Television production will include eight hour-long episodes. Stay tuned for more on Mrs. Davis as the premeire nears, and until then, get a closer look at the series with the photos, above.

Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Peacock