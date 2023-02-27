Wedding bells are ringing — but where’s the bride? It may be cold feet or perhaps it’s something nefarious. Either way, it’s a conundrum custom-made for the ace detectives of Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit — including Jason Grant (Scott Caan), Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez), and Mike Sherman (Ryan Broussard) — in the two-hour season finale of this freshman procedural. But as they look for the missing woman, a bigger mystery remains: Is the boy calling himself Keith (Graham Verchere) really Jason and Nikki’s abducted son?

As we learned in the Alert: Missing Persons Unit pilot, Keith was kidnapped as a child and, seemingly, found six years later — long after his once-happy parents had divorced. Questions have lingered over the boy’s identity ever since. (Why, for example, is the former lefty now right-handed?) Tonight, we get answers, including who took him…and why. Check out an exclusive sneak peek above to see why Jason and Nikki shouldn’t be as involved in that investigation as they’d like.

“For 10 episodes, we’ve been dealing with missing people and whether our kid is really our kid. [This hour] couldn’t be any heavier,” previews Caan, who didn’t get his final script until the day of shooting. “I had theories — I was off a little bit. I was surprised when I read it, so I imagine [viewers] will be too.”

The series, cocreated by John Eisendrath (The Blacklist), has balanced mystery-of-the-week suspense with an eclectic mix of personalities. For example, the estranged Jason and Nikki remain committed to their family (in addition to Keith, they have an adopted daughter), but Nikki is now engaged to Mike, who was the lead detective in Keith’s kidnapping. At work, investigator Kemi (Adeola Role) is a passionate detec-tive and a shaman — as well as a former kidnapping victim herself. And tonight, forensics supervisor C (Petey Gibson) reveals a personal secret to flirty medical examiner Rachel (Elana Dunkelman).

It’s that mélange of storytelling that drew Caan to this series after a 10-year stint on Hawaii Five-0. “It was about dysfunction and real human things,” he says. And that dysfunction might only get worse once the Keith mystery is solved.

“My hope is that people find the ending both shocking and emotional,” Eisendrath says. “This family has gone through an incredible amount. The resolution is going to be overwhelming.”

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, 2-Hour Season 1 Finale, Monday, February 27, 8/7c, Fox