It’s time to meet the 18 new castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor. CBS has officially announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, whom fans saw a glimpse of in the trailer for the season at the end of the Survivor Season 43 finale.

This season promises to be a thrilling ride, kicking off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 1 starting at 8/7c.

“Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates,” CBS teases. “The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.”

Are you ready to be DARING?🔥 Meet the 18 new castaways who have dared to give it their all to claim the Season 44 Sole #Survivor title. pic.twitter.com/iA2dVr1xov — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2023

This new band of players are Survivor fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, per CBS. And of course, they all share the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Only one can leave Fiji a millionaire.

Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

Get to know the Survivor Season 44 cast below.

