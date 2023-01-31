‘Survivor’ Season 44 Cast: Meet the Newest Castaways (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Survivor Season 44 Cast
Robert Voets/CBS

It’s time to meet the 18 new castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor. CBS has officially announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, whom fans saw a glimpse of in the trailer for the season at the end of the Survivor Season 43 finale.

This season promises to be a thrilling ride, kicking off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 1 starting at 8/7c.

“Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates,” CBS teases. “The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.”

This new band of players are Survivor fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, per CBS. And of course, they all share the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Only one can leave Fiji a millionaire.

Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

Get to know the Survivor Season 44 cast below.

Survivor, Season 44 Two-Hour Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS

Josh Wilder from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

Carolyn Wiger from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minnesota

Current Residence: Hugo, Minnesota

Occupation: Drug counselor

Brandon Cottom from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Newton, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Security specialist

Helen Li from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Massachusetts

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Product manager

Matt Grinstead-Mayle from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Matt Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Sarah Wade from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minnesota

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Management consultant

Carson Garrett from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Georgia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

Current Residence: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Occupation: Research coordinator

Kane Fritzler from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

Maddy Pomilla from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Maryland

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Bruce Perreault from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Insurance agent

Lauren Harpe from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Yamil "Yam Yam” Arocho

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

Claire Rafson from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Illinois

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Tech investor

Matt Blankinship from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Security software engineer

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Engineering manager

Danny Massa from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current Residence: Bronx, New York

Occupation: New York City firefighter

Jaime Lynn Ruiz from SURVIVOR Season 44
Robert Voets/CBS

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

Current Residence: Mesa, Arizona

Occupation: Yogi

