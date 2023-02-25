The rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock-pop band — inspired by superstars Fleetwood Mac and the band’s 1977 album, Rumours — unfolds docudrama style in Daisy Jones & The Six, a 10-episode streaming series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The show stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, the group’s stars, with an ensemble including Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Will Harrison, and a special appearance by Timothy Olyphant.

Here, TV Insider’s top five reasons why you’ll want to queue up the Prime Video show, premiering March 3.

1. Keough’s rich portrayal of Daisy

The privileged teen musician at first feels discouraged. “No one wants to hear your voice!” her mom tells her. Then she meets singer Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), who asks, “What are you doing in the crowd?” Keough develops Daisy into a confident performer and eventual superstar while keeping her damaged psyche in play.

2. Sunset Strip and 1970s vibes

Starting from the moment teen Daisy sneaks into the Strip’s Whisky a Go Go in her mini dress, viewers are in a time machine, traveling from an era of flower power, free love, and political anthems to that of the Me Generation, infidelity, and Stevie Nicks leather and lace.

3. A nostalgic soundtrack

That punctuates the drama, such as when Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” plays as Daisy walks out of a dive bar after her first solo performance.

4. The music industry inside look

Personalities that pop up include hit-making producer Teddy Price (a terrific Tom Wright) of fictional Ellemar Records. He brings Daisy together with the Six’s Billy Dunne (Claflin); the match leads to a stadium-filling hit album, Aurora.

5. The slow burn of Daisy and Billy’s love story

Feelings brew, even if the pair don’t want to admit it. “We were two halves, in that way you almost never find with anyone,” Daisy says in voiceover, even as family man Billy calls them “two natural disasters that needed to heal.” The wounded birds’ feathers get ruffled but the music is so beautiful, the pain is worth it.