Michael Mando Fired From Apple TV+ Series ‘Sinking Spring’ After Clash With Costar

Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando won’t be making a return to the small screen in the Apple TV+ crime drama Sinking Spring: The actor has been fired from the series following a reported incident on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mando had a clash with a costar on the show, and though producers tried to “smooth things out,” the actor was ultimately let go from the project.

Now Narcos actor Wagner Moura will fill the role, costarring with Bryan Tyree Henry (Atlanta), who’s also an executive producer on the series. The job marks a return to Apple TV+ for Moura, who appeared in Shining Girls on the streaming service last year.

Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, Sinking Spring “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside,” according to the show’s logline. That robbery, however, becomes a matter of life and death as the friends “unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.”

Moura is now replacing Mando in the role of Manny Cespedes, “a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the youth authority,” per THR.

The Sinking Spring cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel and Will Pullen. Peter Craig, who co-wrote The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, will serve as writer and executive producer. Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is also on board, as director and executive producer through his Scott Free Productions.

Mando’s other TV credits — aside from his six-season role as Nacho Varga on Better Call Saul — include parts in the TV shows Covert Affairs and Orphan Black and the films Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Hummingbird Project.