‘Better Call Saul’ Star Michael Mando on Nacho ‘Breaking Good’ in Season 6

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 3 of Better Call Saul, “Rock and Hard Place.”]

Better Call Saul has suffered its first major casualty in its latest episode, “Rock and Hard Place,” in which Nacho Varga’s (Michael Mando) story came to an end.

After doing Gus’ (Giancarlo Esposito) bidding by opening Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) gate to a team of mercenaries, he essentially sealed his deadly fate, but nothing happened the way fans may have imagined. While Nacho managed to evade capture by the Salamanca twins (Daniel and Luis Moncada), he did turn himself into Gus’ team as they managed to transport him over the border.

Agreeing to die on condition that his father would be protected, Nacho promised to share any story Gus wished with the rest of the cartel’s key players. And while Nacho steers blame for the attack on Lalo away from Gus, a shard of glass allows him to take control over his own demise when he breaks free of his restraints and grabs a hold of a gun, shooting himself in the head.

Below, Mando opens up about his character’s ending, the impact Saul has had on his life and career, and more.

How long had you known the ending of Nacho’s story and had it changed over time?

Michael Mando: I had to call the winter before we started shooting. Vince [Gilligan], Peter [Gould], and Melissa [Bernstein] got on the phone and said they have this larger than life operatic ending. And that it was going to break the internet and they couldn’t wait to share it with me. And I immediately knew I was in for something really special.

It certainly was an appropriate conclusion, and you can’t help but see some parallels between his story and Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) from Breaking Bad. Jesse was a character that wasn’t meant to last as long as he did, was that the same for Nacho?

I don’t think Nacho was supposed to make it out of Season 1, and he became sort of a Swiss Army-type character who was able to do so much to so many characters, not really being part of the Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) storyline. And the reason, Vince told me, was that the fans loved the character so much. So they were always finding ways of keeping him around. And he became very useful in that sense. To play a character who’s breaking good [in a show where everyone else is breaking bad] has turned into the dream role of my life so far. It just fills me with gratitude.

Does Nacho have any regret for getting involved with Gus as he’s being led to his death?



Those characters are iconographic. And the icon of Nacho is that of true love, sacrifice, and bravery. So, to me, he transcends the cartel at that moment and becomes what he was always meant to be. So even though it’s tragic, I think it’s also heroic and perfect in many ways, to have that character in that universe represent something with nobility and integrity.

Do you think Nacho ever had a chance? Could he have broken free from the cartel or was he in too deep with Gus and the Salamancas to get out?

Before he makes the phone call with his father, he won. He’s out, he’s free. He’s free to go. He stares into the sunset, and he turns around and tells his father, “Come with me.” And his father says no. And it’s in that moment that Nacho walks back into hell and sacrifices his life for this saint-like figure to him.

When it comes to securing his father’s safety, Nacho relies more on Mike than Gus. Is that because he trusts Mike or is it because he doesn’t trust Gus?

There’s definitely a relationship of love and respect between Nacho and Mike. But in that final moment, Nacho transcends that relationship and takes matters into his own hands. It’s in that final speech, that he assures us he’s done the job and secured his father’s safety. So he’s the one at that moment that makes sure that’s done.

Nacho’s final moments are such an emotional climax. Was it as satisfying to deliver his last words as it was for viewers to watch?

You never know what a character is until their most important moments. And it’s in that moment that the iconography of Nacho becomes forever solidified. And we realize that he stands for true love, he stands for virtue, and that he refuses to take one iota of a step into the dark side, as much as he can. I mean, he’s still a human being, and he’s still flawed and made mistakes, but his desire to break good when the whole show is breaking bad is one hundred percent.

It just felt epic. The character meant so much to the crew. They were all wearing Nacho shirts and had these teardrop tattoos because we were all celebrating this character who basically stands up for good and is willing to sacrifice himself for what he believes in. We were happy that we had this character in our back pocket.

Nacho manages to take control over his final moments with the help of a piece of glass presumable from the cup he used to share a final drink with Mike. Does that mean Mike was in on Nacho’s suicide plan? He does hold off on sniping Nacho to let him achieve his goal.

That’s a great question. The closest and last moment that Mike and Nacho are on the same page is during that last meal when they share a drink. And at that moment, Nacho continues to break good and tragically Mike starts breaking bad. That’s the last time that these two are really on the same page. There’s always going to be love and respect among those two characters, but Nacho has truly sworn his allegiance to the good side. And I think he leaves everybody behind at that point.

Had Nacho not had that shard of glass, would he have followed through with the plan discussed between himself and Gus?

Nacho makes the decision when he’s speaking to his father. At that moment, Nacho makes the decision that the only way that he can live with his soul is to sacrifice his life for the life of this virtuous man. So I think Nacho in one way or another, was going to make sure that his father was safe. And the only way to do that is giving your life for love.

Do you think that Mike’s connection with Nacho influenced his relationship with Jesse at all in the future?

There’s a line Mike has in Breaking Bad. He tells Jesse, “I had a guy. And you’re not that guy.” And I don’t know who Mike is talking about. Some fans think that he’s referring to Nacho. In season five, his act at the end is the most loyal thing we’ve seen anybody do on the show. He declares his loyalty to Mike one hundred percent and makes himself the most wanted man alive. So I’m sure somehow the relationship between Gus, Mike, and Nacho, maybe somehow informed or affected the way they’re going to treat Walter and Jesse. But that’s more a question [for] Vince, Peter, or Giancarlo. But as a viewer, I can’t see how it wouldn’t.

What do you hope fans feel after seeing Nacho’s story come to an end?

I’ve had a tremendous amount of outpouring of love over social media and on the streets here in LA. And I just feel so grateful to play a character that means so much and represents something so positive to so many people. That wasn’t the initial idea of the character back in Season 1. The character really started breaking good until he finalizes and secures his integrity in that final scene. And it’s just been a dream role for me really.

Better Call Saul feels like the end of an era, but in the off chance that the creative team comes up with another spinoff that could feature Nacho, would you return?

To me, Vince and Peter are the captains of this ship. I owe so much to them, and I’ve learned so much from them. So if Vince and Peter ever call me and say, “We’d like to do a movie,” my answer would be, “name the time and the place.”

Anything you can share about the rest of the final season?

I don’t want to spoil it for anybody. I can’t wait for the world to discover what we’ve done, and I’m just eternally grateful. I feel lucky because no matter how hard you work and how talented you are or aren’t, it takes a certain amount of luck to be in this position. I hope I can keep making art that inspires and gives people opportunities the way they’ve been giving me an opportunity.

Better Call Saul, Season 6, Mondays, 9/8c, AMC