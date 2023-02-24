Rowan has been searching for answers throughout Mayfair Witches Season 1, and she’ll finally find them in the finale, airing Sunday, February 26 on AMC. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Alexandra Daddario‘s Mayfair witch finds herself in the mysterious memory world of Lasher’s (Jack Huston) creation that Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) narrowly escaped in Episode 7. But for Rowan, this place holds no mystery. Rather, it contains all the information she’s been looking for.

Lasher teaches Rowan about Suzanne (Hannah Alline), the first Mayfair witch, in this finale sneak peek. Rowan’s Scottish ancestor made a deal with Lasher that bound him to the women of their family forever, with the 13th witch in their line playing a key role in the prophecy this union put in motion.

Rowan walks through the magical Scottish cottage with a bullet wound in her shoulder, sustained while attempting to save cousin Tessa (Madison Wolfe) from a group of extremists in last week’s installment. Still bleeding, she begins to learn everything that’s been withheld from her all this time while in this memory realm with Lasher.

“She learned your language,” she says while perusing the runes carved into the cottage’s wooden pillars.

“It was a pact we made,” he replies. “She left these markings here for you … the culmination of all her knowledge.”

“This is the answer,” Rowan says as her gunshot wound heals itself.

In the Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale, Rowan learns what her position as the 13th Mayfair witch means and what her family’s prophecy foretold. Sip uncovers dark secrets of his own while facing conflict with the Talamasca. It all culminates in a wave of discovery that changes the characters’ lives forever. Learn their fates when Mayfair Witches Season 1 comes to a close on February 26 with Episode 8.

Mayfair Witches is the second book adaptation in AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe. The first was 2022’s Interview With the Vampire series. Both shows have been renewed for second seasons at AMC.

Mayfair Witches is based on based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches books and is executive produced by Mark Johnson, showrunner Esta Spalding, writer Michelle Ashford, director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich and produced by AMC Studios. Spalding penned the season finale, directed by IWTV finale director Alexis Ostrander.

Mayfair Witches, Season Finale, Sunday, February 26, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming Now, AMC+