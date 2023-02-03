Rowan Fielding’s life with the Mayfair witches will continue. AMC has given Mayfair Witches an early Season 2 renewal, with just four episodes out from Season 1. Along with the renewal is a first-look photo at Alexandra Daddario in Episode 5 (above), airing Sunday, February 5 at 9/8c on AMC (new episodes are available three days early on AMC+). Production on Mayfair Witches Season 2 will begin later this year in New Orleans.

The second series in AMC’s growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Mayfair Witches, continues to be a record-setting series for AMC’s streaming platform. The supernatural series premiered in January 2023 to a strong viewership on AMC, dethroning Interview with the Vampire as the No. 1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+.

Based on the first 30 days of viewership, the network shares, Mayfair Witches is delivering the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+, ahead of Interview and the final season of The Walking Dead.

Mayfair Witches airs on both linear and streaming. On streaming, AMC says the series has grown each week, with the most recent Episode 4 hitting a season-to-date high. In linear ratings, Mayfair Witches is a top 10 cable drama in the 2022-2023 season to date, with adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant, and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” said Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

“Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore,” said Esta Spalding, showrunner and executive producer of Mayfair. “I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”

Mayfair Witches Season 1 is eight episodes in total. It stars Daddario as Rowan, an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. It also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and Beth Grant.

The series (based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches books) is executive produced by Mark Johnson, showrunner Esta Spalding, writer Michelle Ashford, director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Mayfair Witches, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+