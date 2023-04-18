Third Series in Anne Rice Immortal Universe in Development at AMC

A supernatural group with threads throughout Anne Rice‘s novels is the subject of the third installment in AMC‘s Anne Rice Immortal Universe. During its April 18 upfront presentation in New York City, AMC announced that a series focused on the Talamasca, seen in Mayfair Witches, is in active development.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks announced the impending Talamasca series inside the venue Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday. The series does not yet have a name or cast attached, but John Lee Hancock (writer and director of The Blind Side) is attached as showrunner and writer.

The series is set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured in a number of Rice’s novels. The organization studies the supernatural world and keeps mortals safe from its darkest elements. The so far unnamed series would join Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, which were both renewed for second seasons before their first seasons were complete. Both titles became the top two new series premieres ever on AMC+ and rank among the top 10 cable dramas in the 2022/2023 television season to date in Nielsen live+3 ratings among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

Tongayi Chirisa plays Talamasca agent Ciprien Grieve in Mayfair Witches. He and other members of the Talamasca have unique supernatural abilities that they use to protect mortals and themselves from magical forces. But as Season 1 showed, even the Talamasca can be corrupted.

The Talamasca’s history dates back many years in this universe. Given its long history and its modern-day presence, the show could be set in a slew of time periods. AMC sees possible crossovers in its future with this new expansion of the franchise (Character crossovers are a frequent occurrence in Rice’s tales — Lestat de Lioncourt and Rowan Mayfair meet in the book Blood Canticle.)

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” McDermott said in a statement. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

AMC Networks acquired the rights to an expansive collection of Rice’s work in 2020, encompassing 18 titles, including The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series, which have combined sold more than 150 million copies worldwide. Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) oversee development for the Rice collection.

Interview With the Vampire is a sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel. Season 2 is currently in production in Prague. It’s executive produced by Johnson, showrunner Rolin Jones, and produced by AMC Studios. Claudia, played by Bailey Bass in Season 1, will be played by Delainey Hayles in Season 2. Stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, and Assad Zaman will return for Season 2. Ben Daniels has also joined the Season 2 cast.

Interview With the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia’s (Hayles) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian).

Mayfair Witches is based on Rice’s best-selling Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. Season 2 is set to begin production in New Orleans later this year. It follows an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In addition to Emmy-nominated Daddario, the series stars Jack Huston, Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin. It’s executive produced by Johnson and showrunner Esta Spalding and produced by AMC Studios.