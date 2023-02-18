Missed TV this week after being all tuckered out from the Super Bowl? No worries, because we’ve rounded up some shows to add to your watchlist so you can catch up.

Netflix’s Perfect Match brought the heat as Joey Sasso came face-to-face with old flame Francesca Farago, but it seemed he’s ready to take on this spicy challenge. The search for love continued on Love Trip: Paris, where Rose seemed especially eager to find her partner for life in the city of lights. Abbott Elementary heated up in a different way — a fire broke out in the teacher’s lounge due to an unfortunate placement of a shawl and candle by Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Familiar and friendly faces returned to our screens, as well. The legendary Dick Van Dyke appeared on The Masked Singer and was greeted with adoration. Danielle Panabaker is now playing a new character in The Flash‘s ninth and final season. Brittany Snow also guest starred as the ghost of the week on ABC’s Not Dead Yet.

But, that’s not all! Keep reading to see more of our favorite quotes from this week.