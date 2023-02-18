Best Lines of the Week (February 10-16): ‘News Is Kinda Like TikTok But for People Who Can Read’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Not Dead Yet
ABC

Missed TV this week after being all tuckered out from the Super Bowl? No worries, because we’ve rounded up some shows to add to your watchlist so you can catch up.

Netflix’s Perfect Match brought the heat as Joey Sasso came face-to-face with old flame Francesca Farago, but it seemed he’s ready to take on this spicy challenge. The search for love continued on Love Trip: Paris, where Rose seemed especially eager to find her partner for life in the city of lights. Abbott Elementary heated up in a different way — a fire broke out in the teacher’s lounge due to an unfortunate placement of a shawl and candle by Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Familiar and friendly faces returned to our screens, as well. The legendary Dick Van Dyke appeared on The Masked Singer and was greeted with adoration. Danielle Panabaker is now playing a new character in The Flash‘s ninth and final season. Brittany Snow also guest starred as the ghost of the week on ABC’s Not Dead Yet.

But, that’s not all! Keep reading to see more of our favorite quotes from this week.

Masked Singer - Nick Cannon and Dick Van Dyke
Fox

The Masked Singer (Fox)

“You gave us an amazing performance, and I’m telling you, you made the whole world smile once again.”

— Host Nick Cannon reveals The Gnome to be legend Dick Van Dyke in the Season 9 premiere.

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn in 'Ghosts'
CBS

Ghosts (CBS)

“Well, truth is the only thing Thor know about dating is from what I learned on reality TV. But Thor can’t take Flower on hot-air balloon trip, or to private concert with unknown country music star whose label also owned by the network.”

— Thor (Devan Chandler Long) asks for advice for his and Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) first date.

Rose Zilla-Ba
Freeform

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)

“This may sound crazy, but I did bring my own engagement ring because I am serious about finding a French husband. Fits perfect! So hopefully I’ll just give this to him and he can give it right back to me.”

— Rose Zilla-Ba is so committed to the idea that she will find love in Paris that she brought her own engagement ring with her and tries it on.

Danielle Panabaker as Khione in 'The Flash'
The CW

The Flash (The CW)

“So, I know Caitlin and Frost are gone and we can mourn the flowers that have fallen from the vine, but we can’t ask a new bloom to give up its place in exchange. I hope you can accept that. I hope you can accept me, ‘cause I’d like to live and grow with all of you.”

— New character Khione (Danielle Panabaker) chooses to remain herself, rather than resurrect Caitlin or Frost, and asks Team Flash to accept her decision.

Janelle James as Ava Coleman and Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in 'Abbott Elementary' - Season 2, Episode 15 - 'Fire'
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“I am one minor inconvenience from putting this whole day in rice.”

— Already having a bad day, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) tells Jacob (Chris Perfetti) to cool it with his enthusiasm.

Joey Sasso in Perfect Match
Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix)

“I just keep thinking one thing: Things are gonna get dirty, they’re gonna get raw, and they’re gonna get weird, real quick. And I’m here for all of it.”

— Joey Sasso shares his thoughts about discovering that Francesca Farago, whom he had previously hooked up with, will be on the same dating show as he is.

Cara Delevingne in Planet Sex on Hulu
Hulu

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Hulu)

“What do I know about Palm Springs? It’s hot, it’s a desert. This is a place where all people go to die.”

Cara Delevingne is headed to Palm Springs to attend the Dinah Shore Weekend, the biggest lesbian pool party in the world.

Christa Miller as Liz in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV+

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

“Everyone thinks I’m just a mom. I’m not. I’m super cool. I take photographs only on film. People want my playlists. I have tiny tattoos. This one’s my favorite: It’s a Belgian loafer.”

— Liz (Christa Miller) lists all the reasons why she’s more than a mom to Gaby (Jessica Williams).

Not Dead Yet
ABC

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Piper: “Is this like a factory of some kind?”

Nell: “It’s a newsroom. News is kinda like TikTok but for people who can read.”

— After coming back from the dead to haunt Nell (Gina Rodriguez), Piper (Brittany Snow) is confused about where they are.

Armani Jackson as Everett in 'Wolf Pack'
Paramount+

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

Harlan: “Well, what the f**k is making you so anxious?”

Everett: “Maybe it’s getting bit by a werewolf, or getting chased by a werewolf, or attacked by a werewolf, or my best f**king friend killed by a werewolf!”

— Everett (Armani Jackson) inadvertently shares his anxiety attack with the rest of the pack, and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray) has some not so comforting words about it.

Abbott Elementary

Ghosts

Love Trip: Paris

Not Dead Yet

Perfect Match

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne

Shrinking

The Flash (2014)

The Masked Singer

Wolf Pack

Armani Jackson

Brittany Snow

Cara Delevingne

Chris Perfetti

Christa Miller

Danielle Panabaker

Devan Chandler Long

Dick Van Dyke

Francesca Farago

Gina Rodriguez

Janelle James

Jessica Williams

Joey Sasso

Nick Cannon

Sheila Carrasco

Tyler Lawrence Gray

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 'The Resident'
1
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Shares Hopes for ‘The Resident’ Season 7
Matt Barr as Danny McNamara, Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri, and Michael James Shaw as Aiden Shaw in Blood & Treasure
2
‘Blood & Treasure’ Canceled After 2 Seasons
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs
3
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of ‘Idol’ Alum Kellie Pickler, Dies at 49
Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere
4
Mercedes Moné Talks Life After Sasha Banks and ‘The Mandalorian’
'1923's most emotional moments
5
‘1923’s Biggest Gut-Punch Moments, Ranked