CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Hawai’i,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ & 6 More Shows

NCIS fans will only have to say goodbye to one of the shows in the franchise this year (Los Angeles is ending after its 14th season in May).

CBS has renewed NCIS (the #1 broadcast series/drama), NCIS: Hawai’i, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 60 Minutes (#1 news program), and 48 Hours (Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series for 17 consecutive seasons) for the 2023-24 broadcast season.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

These nine pickups join the previously renewed Fire Country (the #1 new series and drama), Young Sheldon (the #1 comedy), Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Plus, CBS has already ordered The Never Game, a new drama starring Justin Hartley, to series for the 2023-24 season.

In scripted TV on CBS, that leaves the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, S.W.A.T., and the yet-to-premiere True Lies up in the air.

These CBS renewals join other broadcast shows returning for the 2023-24 season, including NBC’s La Brea and Quantum Leap and Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.