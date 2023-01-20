‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our NCIS: Los Angeles Newsletter:

Start preparing your goodbyes to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. CBS announced on Friday, January 20, that NCIS: Los Angeles will end this May with the conclusion of its current 14th season.

The long-running procedural’s 322nd episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

As THR notes, NCIS: Los Angeles — the first of three NCIS spinoffs that have made it to air so far — has been a Top 30 show in total viewers for its entire run and sat in the Top 10 for its first five seasons. The show’s creator is longtime NCIS producer Shane Brennan.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, which premiered on October 9, 2022, stars Chris O’Donnell (G. Callen), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), and Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks) — all of whom have been on the show since Season 1 — as well as Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), Caleb Castille (Devin Rountree), and Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilibride). Linda Hunt, who played Henrietta “Hetty” Lange from Season 1 until the Season 13 premiere, is expected to return to the show at some point this season.

“I want to thank both the network and [CBS] Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said upon Friday’s announcement. “Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS