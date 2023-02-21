The Golden Globes is on the hunt for its 2024 host network. While it searches for a place to air, the ceremony has set its date for next year’s event. The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, returning the ceremony to a Sunday night like competing award shows.

Award shows typically air on Sundays, but there are the occasional Monday evening ceremonies. The 2023 Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10, however, to avoid airing at the same time as the NCAA National Championship on January 9. The Globes is reportedly fielding several broadcast and streaming partnership offers for the 2024 Sunday slot, Variety reports.

NBC has hosted the Globes since 1996 (save for 2022 when the award show was shunned from all networks and had to reveal its winners on Twitter). NBC is reportedly among the bidders for the 2024 show after hosting it in 2023 with host Jerrod Carmichael.

It’s possible the Globes will take place entirely on streaming next year. It’s an increasing trend: Netflix will be the home for the Screen Actors Guild Awards starting in 2024, with the 2023 show streaming live on Netflix’s official YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

The Grammy Awards has streamed concurrently with the CBS broadcast on Paramount+. NBC did the same with Peacock for the Globes. But with streaming being such a powerhouse, it may only be a matter of time before award shows being streaming exclusives are commonplace.

Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Costner, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Jeremy Allen White, and Zendaya were some of the big winners from the 2023 Golden Globes. House of the Dragon took home Best Television Series – Drama, with Abbott Elementary taking home the win for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Angela Bassett “did the thing” when winning the first acting award for a Marvel movie. And Eddie Murphy was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The next award show of the season is the 2023 Oscars, kicking off Sunday, March 12 at 8/7c on ABC.

81st Annual Golden Globes, Sunday, January 7, 2024, TBD