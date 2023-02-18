‘Magnum’ Returns, ABC’s Devious ‘Company,’ ‘Last of Us,’ Search for a New ‘Idol’

Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Aloha, “Miggy!” That, for the uninitiated, is shipper shorthand for Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), whose private-eye partnership has taken a decidedly steamy and romantic turn as the Honolulu-set reboot’s fifth season begins, transplanted from CBS after four sunny seasons to NBC (where the show shares a home studio). They’re trying to keep their relationship a secret from their pals: new dad Rick (Zachary Knighton), T.C. (Stephen Hill) and badge-less cop Katusumoto (Tim Kang). At least work provides a distraction in back-to-back episodes, as they take on cases involving a mysterious car accident and an overdose, the latter bringing a Baywatch vibe as Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards. An over-arcing mystery involves the disappearance of the ex-military buddies’ former CO, Capt. Buck Greene (James Remar). Joining the cast: Michael Rady as the HPD’s newest detective, who can tell from the get-go that Magnum’s going to be a recurring headache. (The episodes are preceded by two from Season 4, including May’s season finale.)

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Company You Keep

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Milo Ventimiglia sheds the perfect-dad vibe of This Is Us to play a charming con artist in a caper series with an undercurrent of rom-com. He’s Charlie, the frontman of a family of criminals (including Sarah Wayne Callies as his sister, and William Fichtner and Polly Draper as his parents) who becomes romantically entangled with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who’s also keeping her true identity a secret. She’s a CIA agent, who like Charlie is rebounding from a bad relationship. How long will it take her to learn that it took a thief to steal her heart? (See the full review.)

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: The smash hit HBO thriller takes a three-month time jump in the sixth episode, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a new no-man’s-land in the wild, but thankfully underpopulated, Western USA. Still hoping to find his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) somewhere in Wyoming, Joel begins to doubt he’s the right man for the mission to deliver Ellie safely. She doesn’t agree.

ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Later this spring, when the enduring singing competition goes live, indefatigable host Ryan Seacrest will leave Live with Kelly and Ryan behind and give up that exhausting bicoastal existence. For now, we’re still in the audition phase as the 21st season (the sixth on ABC) begins, with Seacrest joined by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as they sample undiscovered talent in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville. Could the next Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood lurk somewhere in these ranks?

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: Let’s hope someone put tissues in your Christmas stocking, because you might need them for the emotional yuletide episode that closes the third season of this nostalgic heart warmer. As the holiday approaches, veterinarians James (Nicholas Ralph) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) are still awaiting orders to be called up for service in the early days of WWII. They’ve taken in Eva (Ella Bernstein), a charming young Jewish evacuee, but their boss and Tristan’s brother Siegfried (Samuel West) is distracted by a moral dilemma involving the injured racehorse River, whose impatient owner could have a bearing on when Tristan ships out.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: