‘Magnum’ Returns, ABC’s Devious ‘Company,’ ‘Last of Us,’ Search for a New ‘Idol’
The rebooted Magnum P.I., canceled last year by CBS, returns with new episodes on NBC. ABC premieres a frisky caper series, The Company You Keep. HBO hit The Last of Us continues its treacherous journey to a wild West. American Idol begins its next search for a music superstar.
Magnum P.I.
SUNDAY: Aloha, “Miggy!” That, for the uninitiated, is shipper shorthand for Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), whose private-eye partnership has taken a decidedly steamy and romantic turn as the Honolulu-set reboot’s fifth season begins, transplanted from CBS after four sunny seasons to NBC (where the show shares a home studio). They’re trying to keep their relationship a secret from their pals: new dad Rick (Zachary Knighton), T.C. (Stephen Hill) and badge-less cop Katusumoto (Tim Kang). At least work provides a distraction in back-to-back episodes, as they take on cases involving a mysterious car accident and an overdose, the latter bringing a Baywatch vibe as Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards. An over-arcing mystery involves the disappearance of the ex-military buddies’ former CO, Capt. Buck Greene (James Remar). Joining the cast: Michael Rady as the HPD’s newest detective, who can tell from the get-go that Magnum’s going to be a recurring headache. (The episodes are preceded by two from Season 4, including May’s season finale.)
The Company You Keep
SUNDAY: Milo Ventimiglia sheds the perfect-dad vibe of This Is Us to play a charming con artist in a caper series with an undercurrent of rom-com. He’s Charlie, the frontman of a family of criminals (including Sarah Wayne Callies as his sister, and William Fichtner and Polly Draper as his parents) who becomes romantically entangled with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who’s also keeping her true identity a secret. She’s a CIA agent, who like Charlie is rebounding from a bad relationship. How long will it take her to learn that it took a thief to steal her heart? (See the full review.)
The Last of Us
SUNDAY: The smash hit HBO thriller takes a three-month time jump in the sixth episode, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a new no-man’s-land in the wild, but thankfully underpopulated, Western USA. Still hoping to find his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) somewhere in Wyoming, Joel begins to doubt he’s the right man for the mission to deliver Ellie safely. She doesn’t agree.
American Idol
SUNDAY: Later this spring, when the enduring singing competition goes live, indefatigable host Ryan Seacrest will leave Live with Kelly and Ryan behind and give up that exhausting bicoastal existence. For now, we’re still in the audition phase as the 21st season (the sixth on ABC) begins, with Seacrest joined by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as they sample undiscovered talent in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville. Could the next Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood lurk somewhere in these ranks?
All Creatures Great and Small
SUNDAY: Let’s hope someone put tissues in your Christmas stocking, because you might need them for the emotional yuletide episode that closes the third season of this nostalgic heart warmer. As the holiday approaches, veterinarians James (Nicholas Ralph) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) are still awaiting orders to be called up for service in the early days of WWII. They’ve taken in Eva (Ella Bernstein), a charming young Jewish evacuee, but their boss and Tristan’s brother Siegfried (Samuel West) is distracted by a moral dilemma involving the injured racehorse River, whose impatient owner could have a bearing on when Tristan ships out.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- XFL Football (Saturday, 3 pm/ET, ABC; 8:30 pm/ET, ESPN and FX): Third time’s a charm? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a new part-owner of the twice-failed league that starts up again, less than a week after the Super Bowl, with eight teams playing a 10-week regular season. First up: the Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades, then in prime time, the Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks.
- A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Chrishell Stause is the best friend determined to expose Randy Roth (Colin Egglesfield) after the drowning death of his wife Cindy (Laura Ramsey) in a fact-based movie.
- Welcome to Valentine (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Heartsick Olivia (Kathryn Davis), dumped a week before Valentine’s Day, accepts a ride from L.A.-bound George (Markian Tarasiuk) to go from New York to her hometown in Valentine, Nebraska. What are the odds the road trip will take a detour to romance?
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6, CBS): Scott Pelley returns to war-torn Ukraine, reporting on how citizens are living without the basic of electricity and water. Sharyn Alfonsi interviews Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin in the wake of the country’s application for NATO membership. Bill Whitaker explores a digital archive intended to preserve first-person accounts of Black life in America.
- Tournament of Champions (Sunday, 8/7c, Food Network): Season 4 of Guy Fieri’s ode to March Madness places 32 top chefs in a bracket-style, East vs. West showdown. New twist: a Randomizer wheel setting the pairings, ingredients and cooking styles.
- The Equalizer (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): The first new episode since December is a family affair for Mel (Liza Lapira), who enlists the team to help her and her sister (Camilla Mana) find their kidnapped brother (Travis Salter).
- Biography: WWE Legends (Sunday, 8/7c, A&E): A third season opens with an overview of the New World Order’s wrestling stable. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of WWE Rivals (10/9c), breaking down the historic beef between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.
- Naked and Afraid (Sunday, 8/7c, Discovery): Among the duos baring it all in the wild in a new season: two medics from the show’s crew going in front of the camera, and four survivalists who previously tapped out giving the process a second chance.
- Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? (Sunday, 9/8c, E!): Em Haine stars in a parody of a John Hughes movie as Eliza, who decides to follow the dating rules from a 50-year-old self-help manual. The result: a triangle involving a doctor and a towel boy.
- Family Guy (Sunday, 9:30/8:30c, Fox): NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gerald McRaney is the guest voice as Old West, estranged dad of Mayor Wild West (Sam Elliott), whom the guys hope to bring back together.
- America in Black (Sunday, 10/9c, BET, simulcast on BET Her and VH1): A newsmagazine collaboration of CBS News and BET News taps talent from both networks, including Gayle King and Ed Gordon, for investigative reports, interviews and feature stories dealing with the Black experience in America.
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Sunday, 11/10c, HBO): With 26 Emmys under its belt, the unsparing current-affairs satire is back for a milestone 10th season.
- 1923 (Sunday, streaming on Paramount Network): The cinematic Yellowstone prequel delivers a twist in the Montana range war, while across the Atlantic, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) find their way back to dry land on their journey to the U.S.