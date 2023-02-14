XFL 2023 TV Schedule, Teams & More: Your Complete Guide

Ryan Berenz
Comments
XFL 2023
XFL

Sports Headlines

 More Sports

Now that Super Bowl LVII is in the books, it’s time to settle in for some…XFL football?

Yes, the XFL is back yet again, this time under a new ownership group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the full media partnership of Disney/ESPN. Previous XFL seasons took place in 2001 and the league tried again in 2020 but was unable to complete its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With The Rock and Mickey Mouse teaming up, the latest XFL incarnation seems to at least have a solid financial footing and marketing resources. But can the XFL generate enough TV ratings and ticket revenue to justify its existence in a very cost-conscious time for media companies? Bigger question: Is there a limit to the amount of lower-tier spring football Americans are willing to consume?

The 2023 XFL season kicks off Saturday, February 18, and consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular season leading to a playoff semifinal and a championship game. All 43 XFL games air on ABC (seven games), ESPN/ESPN2 (22 games) and FX (15 games), and are streamed on ESPN+.

XFL Teams

 

North Division

D.C. Defenders
Home Stadium: Audi Field
Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Seattle Sea Dragons
Home Stadium: Lumen Field
Head Coach: Jim Haslett

St. Louis Battlehawks
Home Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center
Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Vegas Vipers
Home Stadium: Cashman Field
Head Coach: Rod Woodson

South Division

Arlington Renegades
Home Stadium: Choctaw Stadium
Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Houston Roughnecks
Home Stadium: TDECU Stadium
Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Orlando Guardians
Home Stadium: Camping World Stadium
Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

San Antonio Brahmas
Home Stadium: Alamodome
Head Coach: Hines Ward

2023 XFL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central.

WEEK 1

Saturday, February 18
3/2c: Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades, ABC
8:30/7:30c: Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks, ESPN/FX

Sunday, February 19
3/2c: St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas, ABC
8/7c: Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders, ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, February 23
9/8c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Saturday, February 25
7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, February 26
4/3c: San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians, ESPN
7/6c: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 4
7/6c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 5
1/noon c: St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX
4/3c: Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX
8/7c: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

WEEK 4

Saturday, March 11
7/6c: Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians, FX
10/9c: San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Sunday, March 12
4/3c: Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN2
7/6c: Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders, ESPN2

WEEK 5

Thursday, March 16
9/8c: Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Saturday, March 18
7/6c: D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, FX
10/9c: Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 19
10/9c: Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, ESPN2

WEEK 6

Saturday, March 25
1:30/12:30c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians, ESPN
7/6c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 26
3/2c: San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, ABC

Monday, March 27
7/6c: Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, FX

WEEK 7

Friday, March 31
7/6c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades, FX

Saturday, April 1
3/2c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2
6/5c: San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers, ESPN

Sunday, April 2
7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians, FX

WEEK 8

Saturday, April 8
1/noon c: Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN
4/3c: Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians, ESPN

Sunday, April 9
3/2c: Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC
7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2

WEEK 9

Saturday, April 15
12:30/11:30a c: Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks, ABC
7/6c: Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas, ESPN2

Sunday, April 16
Noon/11a c: Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, ESPN
3/2c: Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN

WEEK 10

Saturday, April 22
Noon/11a c: Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN
3/2c: D.C Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC

Sunday, April 23
3/2c: Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades, ESPN
9/8c: Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, April 29
7/6c: Semifinal #1, ESPN2

Sunday, April 30
3/2c: Semifinal #2, ESPN

Saturday, May 13
3/2c: XFL Championship Game, ABC

Super Bowl

XFL football

Dwayne Johnson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
1
Ask Matt: Spinoff Mania, ‘Night Court’ & Long Streaming Waits
David Cross & Jason Bateman in 'Arrested Development'
2
Netflix Is Removing Every Season of ‘Arrested Development’
Mayim Bialik
3
‘Jeopardy!’ High School Reunion Tournament Sets Matchups With Mayim Bialik Hosting
Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Season 3
4
‘Ted Lasso’ & Team Are Ready to ‘Believe’ Again in Season 3 Teaser
Ronen Rubinstein in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
5
T.K. Worries About Giving Carlos Space in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Sneak Peek