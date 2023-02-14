XFL 2023 TV Schedule, Teams & More: Your Complete Guide

Now that Super Bowl LVII is in the books, it’s time to settle in for some…XFL football?

Yes, the XFL is back yet again, this time under a new ownership group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the full media partnership of Disney/ESPN. Previous XFL seasons took place in 2001 and the league tried again in 2020 but was unable to complete its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With The Rock and Mickey Mouse teaming up, the latest XFL incarnation seems to at least have a solid financial footing and marketing resources. But can the XFL generate enough TV ratings and ticket revenue to justify its existence in a very cost-conscious time for media companies? Bigger question: Is there a limit to the amount of lower-tier spring football Americans are willing to consume?

Thank you @Chiefs & @Eagles for that phenomenal game!

Huge congrats to KC – #SuperBowl champions! Football doesn’t end as we kick off our @XFL2023 season next week

League of grit and hunger and I can’t wait to maybe see one of our XFL players live that @NFL Super Bowl dream too🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/DhjasaLpRx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2023

The 2023 XFL season kicks off Saturday, February 18, and consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular season leading to a playoff semifinal and a championship game. All 43 XFL games air on ABC (seven games), ESPN/ESPN2 (22 games) and FX (15 games), and are streamed on ESPN+.

XFL Teams

North Division

D.C. Defenders

Home Stadium: Audi Field

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Seattle Sea Dragons

Home Stadium: Lumen Field

Head Coach: Jim Haslett

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Vegas Vipers

Home Stadium: Cashman Field

Head Coach: Rod Woodson

South Division

Arlington Renegades

Home Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Houston Roughnecks

Home Stadium: TDECU Stadium

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Orlando Guardians

Home Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

San Antonio Brahmas

Home Stadium: Alamodome

Head Coach: Hines Ward

2023 XFL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central.

WEEK 1

Saturday, February 18

3/2c: Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades, ABC

8:30/7:30c: Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks, ESPN/FX

Sunday, February 19

3/2c: St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas, ABC

8/7c: Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders, ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, February 23

9/8c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Saturday, February 25

7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, February 26

4/3c: San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians, ESPN

7/6c: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 4

7/6c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 5

1/noon c: St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX

4/3c: Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX

8/7c: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

WEEK 4

Saturday, March 11

7/6c: Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians, FX

10/9c: San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Sunday, March 12

4/3c: Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN2

7/6c: Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders, ESPN2

WEEK 5

Thursday, March 16

9/8c: Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Saturday, March 18

7/6c: D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, FX

10/9c: Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 19

10/9c: Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, ESPN2

WEEK 6

Saturday, March 25

1:30/12:30c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians, ESPN

7/6c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 26

3/2c: San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, ABC

Monday, March 27

7/6c: Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, FX

WEEK 7

Friday, March 31

7/6c: Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades, FX

Saturday, April 1

3/2c: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

6/5c: San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers, ESPN

Sunday, April 2

7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians, FX

WEEK 8

Saturday, April 8

1/noon c: Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN

4/3c: Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians, ESPN

Sunday, April 9

3/2c: Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC

7/6c: D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2

WEEK 9

Saturday, April 15

12:30/11:30a c: Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks, ABC

7/6c: Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas, ESPN2

Sunday, April 16

Noon/11a c: Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, ESPN

3/2c: Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN

WEEK 10

Saturday, April 22

Noon/11a c: Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN

3/2c: D.C Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC



Sunday, April 23

3/2c: Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades, ESPN

9/8c: Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons, ESPN2

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, April 29

7/6c: Semifinal #1, ESPN2

Sunday, April 30

3/2c: Semifinal #2, ESPN

Saturday, May 13

3/2c: XFL Championship Game, ABC