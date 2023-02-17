2023 NBA All-Star Weekend TV Schedule Including Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

Expect an outrageous amount of scoring and not a whole lot of defense as the NBA’s best play in the 72nd All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19, at 8:30/7:30c on TNT.

For the first time, the All-Star Draft—in which captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James select their teams from a pool of Eastern and Western Conference players—will take place directly before the game on Sunday at 7:30/6:30c on TNT.

Eastern Conference Pool All-Star Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (with Brooklyn Nets at time of All-Star selection)

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Western Conference Pool All-Star Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Captain)

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Brian Anderson calls the All-Star Game play-by-play with analysts Reggie Miller and Candace Parker. Dennis Scott reports from the sidelines.

Here’s a look at highlights of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities:

Friday, February 17

2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7/6c, ESPN

Jordan Rising Stars, 9/8c, TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, 4/3c, NBA TV, TNT & ESPN2

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest & AT&T Slam Dunk, 8/7c, TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA G League Next Up Game, 3/2c, NBA TV

All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand, 7:30/6:30c, TNT

72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8:30/7:30c, TNT