2023 NBA All-Star Weekend TV Schedule Including Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis
Expect an outrageous amount of scoring and not a whole lot of defense as the NBA’s best play in the 72nd All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19, at 8:30/7:30c on TNT.
For the first time, the All-Star Draft—in which captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James select their teams from a pool of Eastern and Western Conference players—will take place directly before the game on Sunday at 7:30/6:30c on TNT.
Eastern Conference Pool All-Star Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Captain)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (with Brooklyn Nets at time of All-Star selection)
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Western Conference Pool All-Star Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Captain)
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Brian Anderson calls the All-Star Game play-by-play with analysts Reggie Miller and Candace Parker. Dennis Scott reports from the sidelines.
Here’s a look at highlights of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities:
Friday, February 17
2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7/6c, ESPN
Jordan Rising Stars, 9/8c, TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, 4/3c, NBA TV, TNT & ESPN2
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest & AT&T Slam Dunk, 8/7c, TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19
NBA G League Next Up Game, 3/2c, NBA TV
All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand, 7:30/6:30c, TNT
72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8:30/7:30c, TNT