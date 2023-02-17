It’s time to hop in the Ford Gran Torino as classic 1970s cop show Starsky & Hutch is getting the modern update treatment, as Fox is developing a female-led reboot of the hit series.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the network is currently developing the project through its script-to-series model. Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told the publication he expects to have at least two scripts before making a decision on whether to greenlight the series.

Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) serve as writers/showrunners on the project, with Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television (which produced the original series under the Columbia Pictures TV banner) producing.

The reimagined revival will revolve around two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. Together they solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow trying to find out who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.

William Blinn created the original series, which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979. It starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser in the title roles, while Antonio Fargas played the detectives’ trusted informant, Huggy Bear. In 2004, Todd Phillips directed a film adaptation of the hit series starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Snoop Dogg.

This isn’t the only project Peterson is working on for Fox. She is also part of the mini writers’ room for Marc Cherry’s upcoming Jenny Is a Weapon, which follows a sheltered Maryland housewife who, at the moment her marriage falls apart, discovers she has psychic powers and is recruited by a secret government agency where she will have to juggle her broken family and save the world.

Starsky & Hutch, TBA, Fox