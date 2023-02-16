‘The Young and the Restless’ Fan Faves Returning to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Fan favorites are returning to Genoa City to celebrate The Young and the Restless‘ 50th anniversary.

Michael Damian, Patty Weaver, Tricia Cast, Barbara Crampton, and Veronica Redd will all be reprising their roles on CBS‘ longest-running scripted series leading up to the anniversary. Episodes featuring these alums will start airing in mid-March.

Damian returns as the iconic Danny Romalotti. He first played the rock star in 1980 until he left the show in 1998. He later reprised the role from 2002-2004, in 2008, and from 2012-2013. He was last seen in December 2022. Weaver reprises her role as a restaurateur and Romalotti sibling, Gina Roma, a character she played for three decades (1983-2013). It wasn’t her first soap role; she previously starred as Trish Clayton on Days of our Lives from 1976-1982.

Cast is back as the reformed bad girl Nina Webster, a role she first played in 1986. She left the show full-time in 2001 and was last seen in a guest spot in 2021 guest. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1994. Crampton returns as the colorful celebrity journalist Leanna Love. She debuted in 1987, and her most recent tenure came in 2007. And Redd is returning as the surrogate mother to the Abbott family, Mamie Johnson. She played the role from 1990 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2004.

The Young and the Restless is celebrating its 50th anniversary — March 26, 2023 — by building off classic storylines with returns of fan favorites and more intrigue and family drama for the iconic characters. Leading up to the anniversary, fans can expect big moments and a fun look back at Y&R’s rich history.

Daytime’s #1 drama is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the executive producer and head writer.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, 12:30/11:30ac, CBS