Apple TV+‘s latest sci-fi venture Hello Tomorrow! kicks off Friday, February 17, and in anticipation of the premiere, we have your exclusive first look at Billy Crudup‘s character, Jack Billings, in action.

The series is set in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen who are hawking lunar timeshares, and Crudup’s Jack is a salesman of great talent and ambition. And in the clip, above, viewers are getting a peek at his skills and optimism in the venture which he’s using to inspire his coworkers and revitalize his customers.

Life on the moon is something to marvel and in this sneak peek sequence, he’s working on convincing a man (played by Michael Harney) of that fact by showing off some personal tokens.

“First, I just want to show you something, okay?” Jack tells his fellow diner patron. When the man prompts him to continue, Jack hands over a stone and says, “that is from the Sea of Serenity, it’s 243,000 miles above us on the bright side of the moon. My son picked that out for me, that, that’s my prized possession.”

“Wow,” the man remarks, and it’s that word that leads to Jack’s next phase of the sales pitch. “Ah, well, there you go, you said it yourself,” Jack says much to the confusion of his companion. “Wow. That’s the one word none of us can live without and I will promise you this, hand on heart, hundreds of happy folks have vouched, you’ll be saying, ‘Wow, I love living on the moon.'”

Will the man be sold by Jack’s pitch? Viewers will have to wait and see when Hello Tomorrow! arrives on Apple TV+. In the meantime, watch the whole clip, above and catch the series when it debuts this February on the streamer.

Hello Tomorrow!, Series Premiere, Friday, February 17, Apple TV+