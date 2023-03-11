Not Sold on the Oscars? 5 Reasons to Tune In This Year

Hollywood’s biggest night is always must-watch TV, never short on megawatt stars and spectacular red carpet fashion. At the 2023 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel hosts for the third time. And this being the first Academy Awards since the infamous Will Smith slap, there are surely curious fans wondering how the awards show will address last year’s scandal (if at all).

Outside of the potentially salacious moments, the event will feature exciting moments like live performances from nominated musicians like Rihanna (sadly, Lady Gaga‘s Top Gun hit won’t be performed live) and an in memoriam performance from Lenny Kravitz. On the list of presenters are Harrison Ford (who became a TV star in 2022/2023 with 1923 and Shrinking), Halle Berry, and more.

Here are five reasons to tune in to 95th Annual Academy Awards. Say it with us: The Oscar goes to…

1. Popular movies

Box office supernovas Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water are among the 10 Best Picture nominees, along with hits Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

2. Real-Life Drama

The Oscars always deliver unscripted moments — like an emotional and rousing acceptance speech or last year’s notorious Slap Heard ’Round the World. No doubt Kimmel will be cracking wise about that Will Smith–Chris Rock imbroglio.

3. History in the Making

Veteran star Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) could be the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress prize for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

4. Comeback stories

Former Hollywood hunk Brendan Fraser is a Best Actor frontrunner for his role as a lonely overweight man in The Whale. And Ke Huy Quan, onetime child star of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, is a Best Supporting Actor nominee for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

5. Career capstone

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg could nab the Best Director prize for The Fabelmans, a poignant origin story about his childhood.