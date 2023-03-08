Those who tune in to the 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday, March 12, won’t be treated to Lady Gaga’s third performance at the awards show.

Lady Gaga will not be performing “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick and nominated for Best Song, according to Variety. “She is in the middle of shooting a movie [Joker: Folie à Deux] right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth,” Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss explained. “It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

Lady Gaga previously took the stage to sing when two of her other songs were up for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song): “Til It Happens to You,” with Diane Warren, from The Hunting Ground in 2016, and “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born in 2019. The latter won the Oscar that year. She was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for A Star Is Born.

This news comes after it was already announced that viewers will see performances of the other numbers up for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) in 2023. Rihanna, about a month after her entertaining Super Bowl halftime show, will sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman.

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and music trio Son Lux will take the stage with “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut with “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Also performing at the 95th Annual Academy Awards is Lenny Kravitz for the “In Memoriam” segment.

