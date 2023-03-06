Lenny Kravitz to Deliver ‘In Memoriam’ Performance During 2023 Oscars

Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance at the 95th Oscars, set to air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 12.

The “In Memoriam” section pays tribute to prominent members of the film industry who died in the previous year and remains a popular staple of the Oscar broadcast. Following the broadcast tribute, over 200 filmmakers, artists, and executives will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine.

The writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has recorded 11 studio albums that have sold 40 million copies worldwide and won four consecutive Grammy Awards throughout his three-decade-plus musical career.

Kravitz appeared in such films as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lee Daniels‘ The Butler, and Precious. He is also the only child of actress Roxie Roker and Hollywood producer Sy Kravitz. He was formerly married to actress Lisa Bonet, and their child is Zoe Kravitz, known for their role in The Batman and Max Max: Fury Road.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will be executive producers and showrunners of this year’s Oscars. Molly McNearney will also executive produce. Jimmy Kimmel will host it at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

In 2022, Tyler Perry honored Sidney Poitier, Bill Murray remembered Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to Betty White.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony, but it’s already been announced Rihanna will be performing.

Rihanna will sing the Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler is nominated for Original Song. This is also Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

95th Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC