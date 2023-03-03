‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’: 4 Must-See Celebs Stopping By in Season 3

Diane Snyder
Comments
Ina Garten and Stanley Tucci in 'Be My Guest With Ina Garten'
Preview
Discovery

What’s more nourishing than fabulous food and drinks? Enjoying them with pleasurable companions.

In Season 3 of Be My Guest With Ina Garten, four esteemed entertainers join the Barefoot Contessa at her East Hampton, New York, home for the charming chat-and-chow series.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

Stanley Tucci (March 12)

Garten samples her first martini courtesy of the Searching for Italy host, and Tucci takes to the kitchen to prepare the Tuscan seafood stew cacciucco. Also on the menu: easy oysters Rockefeller and talk of life, love, and food.

Misty Copeland (March 5)

The barrier-breaking ballerina shares a favorite family recipe — citrus salmon and mashed butternut squash — and looks back at career highs and lows over herbed ricotta bruschetta and the French cocktail Kir Royale.

Laura Linney (March 19)

Before going sightseeing and antique shopping, the pair commiserate over cooking party messes and dine on blueberry ricotta breakfast cake and shrimp boil, which Garten teaches Linney to make with a twist.

'Barefoot Contessa' Turns 20: How Well Do You Know Ina Garten?
Related

'Barefoot Contessa' Turns 20: How Well Do You Know Ina Garten?

Norah Jones (March 26)

A longtime fan of the singer-songwriter, Garten serves Jones bourbon chocolate pecan pie and shows her how to prepare chicken in a pot with orzo. For an encore, they visit a local museum that may have inspired a song.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 5, 11:30am/10:30c, Food Network

Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network

Be My Guest With Ina Garten where to stream

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Ina Garten

Laura Linney

Misty Copeland

Norah Jones

Stanley Tucci

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Adams and Griffith in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Episode 8
1
Love Triangulation on This Week’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
2
‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star Involved in Police Car Chase, Ends in Boyfriend’s Arrest
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery
3
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Ending With Season 5 at Paramount+
'History of the World, Part II' stars Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz
4
Roush Review: A Rollicking Romp in ‘History of the World, Part II’
The cast of 'The Thundermans'
5
‘The Thundermans’ Set Epic Return to Nickelodeon With Sequel Movie