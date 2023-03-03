‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’: 4 Must-See Celebs Stopping By in Season 3

What’s more nourishing than fabulous food and drinks? Enjoying them with pleasurable companions.

In Season 3 of Be My Guest With Ina Garten, four esteemed entertainers join the Barefoot Contessa at her East Hampton, New York, home for the charming chat-and-chow series.

Garten samples her first martini courtesy of the Searching for Italy host, and Tucci takes to the kitchen to prepare the Tuscan seafood stew cacciucco. Also on the menu: easy oysters Rockefeller and talk of life, love, and food.



The barrier-breaking ballerina shares a favorite family recipe — citrus salmon and mashed butternut squash — and looks back at career highs and lows over herbed ricotta bruschetta and the French cocktail Kir Royale.

Before going sightseeing and antique shopping, the pair commiserate over cooking party messes and dine on blueberry ricotta breakfast cake and shrimp boil, which Garten teaches Linney to make with a twist.

A longtime fan of the singer-songwriter, Garten serves Jones bourbon chocolate pecan pie and shows her how to prepare chicken in a pot with orzo. For an encore, they visit a local museum that may have inspired a song.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 5, 11:30am/10:30c, Food Network