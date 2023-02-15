Mother!

The CW’s Superman & Lois just dropped the trailer for its third season exclusively on our laps and it’s looking like Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are in for some mommy issues, as well as more of the epic adventures that make this show so damn good.

Early on, we get a glimpse of CK’s Kryptonian mom Lara (Mariana Klaveno) in all her holographic glory as sonny boy brings the wife and kids — including Michael Bishop, who replaces Jordan Elsass as Jonathan — to the newly sprouted Fortress of Solitude. And then, after sepia-soaked shots of the twins’ birthday celebration, Lois tells Clark that she may be pregnant with their third.

Whether that’s happy news or not for the Dad of Steel remains to be seen because the clip immediately shifts into high gear, with explosions, aerial business, Lois’ abduction, and a return to action for John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck). Plus, prepare for Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) to seemingly end it for good, and a cataclysmic event in front of the Daily Planet that does not seem to bode well for their former star reporter.

But as the trailer declares, never underestimate the power of family. Should they all survive, there are still plenty of problems after what we see in this clip. As it’s been reported, Michael Cudlitz of The Walking Dead is coming to town as Lex Luthor and his fellow TWD colleague Chad L. Coleman is set to play villainous Intergang honcho Bruno Mannheim. And while we don’t exactly see them on-screen here, it’s a safe bet at least one of them is behind the chaos making life so tricky for the Kents & company.

Superman & Lois, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 8/7c, The CW