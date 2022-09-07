This Son Also Rises: ‘Superman & Lois’ Has Landed a New Jonathan

Following the news that series original Jordan Elsass would be stepping away from his role as Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois, the future of the CW hit’s third season seemed to be, well, up in the air.

Would they recast? Write off the character? Move to HBO Max and be abruptly canceled? After all, Elsass had been key to the show’s central relationship between Jon and Jordan (Alex Garfin), the twin sons of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), so finding someone who could replicate the chemistry he shared with on-screen sibling Garfin would be an heroic feat in itself.

Thankfully, it was soon revealed that the role would indeed be filled by a new actor and we have confirmation that said actor has been found! Warner Bros. TV has just announced that Aussie native Michael Bishop (Spin) will be joining the cast in Season 3 as Jonathan, and according to his bio, he’s got the kind of energy that should fit in with a family of superheroes.

Michael passionately supports causes such as Breast Cancer Awareness, children in performing arts, and is a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community. He hopes to one day use his platform to give his voice to the causes that truly matter to him…He loves trying new things that put him outside of his comfort zone. Whether that is trying new foods, going to theme parks, or listening to new live music, Michael loves activities that challenge him mentally and physically. To stay active, Michael loves boxing, surfing, and skating. He also enjoys watching rugby, boxing, and basketball. At home, he has a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Daisy, and he hopes to add some turtles at some point soon.

While there are some physical similarities (it’s the eyes), Bishop may be starting at the perfect time to take the character in a new direction. At the end of last season, which saw Jon caught up in illicit X-K drug use and meeting his Bizarro counterpart, Jon-El, it was teased that the teenager — like brother Jordan — may gain some powers. Or at least slip into a supersuit. And obviously, we’ll be staying on top of this turn of events as production in Vancouver gets under way because, to be honest, we need to find out more about this dog Daisy.