Superman & Lois is recasting one of the Kent brothers for its third season, and Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan in the first two seasons, has now addressed his departure in a video he made for a fan on Cameo.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, everything going on with the show. … It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Mental health is definitely 100 percent priority, there’s no question,” Elsass said in the video (across two tweets), which you can watch below. “It is pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been, the last couple of years … it’s been rough. I need some time to myself. I’m still debating whether or not I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

He continued, “to see me kind of start over and maybe try something new, I think is going to shock some people. It’s probably the most shocking to me. Not shocking like wow, surprised, but a shock. … going into a new field and really starting from scratch.” As he shared, he started acting at the age of 12 and “never really did anything else … It’s all I’ve ever done. Going in a whole new direction would be really interesting, but I think it could be well worth it.”

The actor’s statement comes less than a week after Warner Bros. TV issued the following statement: “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

The role of Jonathan has yet to be recast. The series won’t premiere until the midseason, but we will likely hear about whoever’s taking over the character sooner, so stay tuned.

Superman & Lois, Season 3 Premiere, 2023, The CW