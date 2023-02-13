Everyone is moving on in Sex/Life Season 2. February 2’s teaser showed Billie (Sarah Shahi) and Brad’s (Adam Demos) steamy reunion, but the new Sex/Life Season 2 trailer (released Monday, February 13 by Netflix) shows a very different scene.

In the video above, Billie and Brad are far from together, as he reveals he’s with someone new following Billie’s rejection of his proposal last season. And Cooper (Mike Vogel) declares his and Billie’s marriage is all but over. With her husband and her lover scorned, Billie has no choice but to move on. She ends up diving into a new fling with Darius Homayoun‘s Majid (below).

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. And it’s not just Billie who’s exploring the far reaches of her sexuality in Season 2 either. Margaret Odette and Cleo Anthony steam up the screen in the trailer as they challenge their perspectives on sex and love and how much of it you can actually create in your life.

Cooper is learning to move on as well, with the trailer revealing his Season 2 love interest in Li Jun Li‘s Francesca. As for Brad, his new lover, Gigi (Wallis Day), came into the picture after Billie’s rejection.

“I came to you six months ago with a ring,” the lovelorn Brad says in the trailer. “You said no. And now, it’s too late.”

“I cannot believe this is where we are,” he adds later as Billie is seen sobbing.

But even with Brad and Billie’s new romances, the clips imply these two won’t be separated for long, although Billie and Cooper’s marriage definitely seems to be sunsetting. Still, amid the turmoil, it looks like Billie will have the chance to turn over a new leaf.

Sex/Life Season 2 premieres March 2 on Netflix. The season also stars new cast members Dylan Bruce (Spencer) and Amber Goldfarb (Trina), and Jonathan Sadowski returns as Devon. The series is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. It’s created by Stacy Rukeyser and executive produced by Rukeyser, J. Miles Dale, and Jordan Hawley.

Take a closer look at Billie’s evolving love life in the new photos from Sex/Life Season 2, below.

Sex/Life, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 2, Netflix