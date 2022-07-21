Sex/Life Season 2 is on the way over at Netflix. Season 1 of the erotic drama tracked Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) and the love triangle between her, her husband, and her past. Based on BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life takes a provocative look at female identity and desire.

Before stay-at-home mom Billie married the loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, she was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend, Sasha (Margaret Odette). She worked hard and played even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her wild past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with her ex-boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos), the one that got away. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she ended up in her quiet suburban life, questioning everything about it. And then her husband finds her journal.

The truth about Billie’s lust for her past throws her marriage into chaos as she reconnects with Brad and Cooper tries to live up to her fantasies. The ensuing drama (suburban sex parties gone terribly awry, Billie rejecting Brad’s proposal, Cooper blaming Billie for all of his missteps, and more) made for a whirlwind Season 1, which split viewers’ opinions. Some loved the drama, others felt the show was wrong not to posit healthy communication with your spouse as a possible solution to marital strife. (The fact that Billie studied psychology and didn’t do this also irked viewers.)

For better or for worse, Billie and Cooper’s marriage is still in tact at the end of the season, which ends on the cliffhanger of Billie returning to Brad’s apartment to tell him she’s not leaving her husband, noting “this changes nothing,” and then saying, “now f**k me.” Quite the ending. With another installment green-lit at Netflix, here’s everything we know about Sex/Life Season 2 so far.

Sex/Life Season 2 Plot

Sex/Life Season 2 will pick up where the finale left off, but no other plot details have been shared. Truly eager fans can turn to Easton’s 44 Chapters follow-up novels for hints at what could go down in Season 2.

Sex/Life Season 2 Cast

The most information Netflix has shared of the upcoming season is all about casting. The Season 1 cast will return for more in the next installments, the streamer announced in February. Joining Shahi, Vogel, Demos, and Odette in Sex/Life Season 2 are Craig Bierko (UnREAL) as Mick, Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It) as Kam, Darius Homayoun (Tehran) as Majid, Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black) as Spencer, and Wallis Day (Batwoman) as Gigi. Returning recurring cast members are Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry) as Devon and Li Jun Li (Babylon) as Francesca.

Sex/Life Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not announced a Sex/Life Season 2 release date just yet. But the show wrapped filming in April 2022. Demos told Entertainment Tonight in May they had recently wrapped filming two weeks prior, and he teased what’s to come in the new steamy storyline.

“I can’t say anything because it will ruin it, but it’s crazy,” he said. “It was a wild ride in Season 1, and they turned it up a lot. I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed, that’s for sure.”

Fans can expect the new episodes to come out sometime in early 2023. Season 1 debuted June 25, 2021 and was renewed for Season 2 that September.

Sex/Life Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix