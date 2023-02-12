The Super Bowl provides content for all, even those who don’t like sports. The event’s got you covered if you’ve been thirsty for some new Rihanna performances. If you’re of more the entertainment junkie variety, they’ve got a slew of top-tier commercials to view and immediately judge afterward. And for the movie-loving folks, we have curated the best movie trailers to debut during the Super Bowl LVII.

The debut of a new The Flash trailer has arrived, starring Ezra Miller and featuring a first look at Michael Keaton reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, Batman. Indeed some multiverse, alternative universe shenanigans are afoot to have this happen. Marvel Studios debuted a small trailer live for the all-new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that was posted online. It showcases our big bad entity this time around, the Enclave, who was responsible for the creation of Adam Warlock in the comics (played by Will Poulter in the film). They also appear to be behind the creation of Rocket Raccoon. Whatever is going down, the blockbuster sure looks like it’s going to be a tear-jerker.

Watch the trailers for movies landing on streamers like Netflix and Disney+ and those coming to theaters soon, and stay tuned to TV Insider for more must-see TV news out of Super Bowl LVII.

The Flash

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny