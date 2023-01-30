Super Bowl LVII is almost here and as viewers await the biggest televised event of the year, companies are already offering a taste of their highly anticipated star-studded commercials.

While the concept of ads for ads may stump some people, big-game TV spots are almost as big a deal as the football being played, so it only makes sense that companies would build the excitement in the weeks ahead. The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox and Rihanna will headline this year’s halftime show at the State Farm Stadium-set match. In the meantime, we’re getting excited by the commercials dropped for M&M’s, PopCorners, Doritos, Busch Light, and many more.

Among the highlights are appearances by Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Maya Rudolph, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Williams, Brian Cox, and many others. Scroll down for a peek into game day ads, and stay tuned as we continue to build the list when more are released.

The Busch Guide Spot with Sarah McLachlan

Michelob’s ULTRA Club with Serena Williams & Brian Cox

PopCorners’ Breaking Bad Spot with Walt & Jessie

Maya Rudolph Rebrands M&M’s to Ma&Ya’s

Meghan Trainor’s Hand Gets Stuck in a Pringles Can

Ozzy Osbourne Joins the Workday Force

Downy Unstoppables Recruits a “Faceless” Celebrity

Doritos’ Love Triangle with Jack Harlow

John Cena is Experian’s “Happy Guy”

Metro Boomin Teams Up with Budweiser

Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12, 6:30/5:30c, Fox