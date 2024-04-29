‘Jeopardy!’: Yogesh Raut Shares Behind The Scenes Photo Ahead of ‘Masters’ Tournament

The highly-anticipated second season of Jeopardy! Masters kicks off on Wednesday, May 1, and 2024 Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut has added to the excitement with a special behind-the-scenes snap.

Raut is one of the six contestants participating in Masters, alongside Season 1 winner James Holzhauer, runners-up Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio, Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce and producers’ pick Amy Schneider.

Taking to his Facebook page, Raut shared a cool backstage photo of himself, Groce, and Roach sitting behind the lecterns of a vintage Jeopardy! set at the Los Angeles studio. A casually dressed Amodio stands to the side in the host position, pretending to hold a microphone.

“Ken [Jennings] looks really different when he’s not in a suit,” joked one commenter.

The background of the photo also includes a row of glass cabinets showing off the show’s multiple Emmy awards. Jeopardy! has won 44 Emmys throughout its 60 years on air, making it the most award-winning game show in the history of American television.

Holzhauer and Schneider are the only two Masters players not featured in Raut’s photo. However, Holzhauer has been stealing attention for himself with the new nickname he’s adopted for Masters Season 2.

After referring to himself as a “Self-Described Game Show Villain” last year, Holzhauer has gone a step further for Season 2. The occupation listed on his new bio reads, “Self-Described Final Boss of Jeopardy!”

The nickname is a reference to The Rock, who returned to WWE this year using the “Final Boss” moniker. Holzhauer is well-known for his love of pro-wrestling and often makes references during his TV appearances; he recently hit the Shawn Michaels pose for a Jeopardy! social media video.

“Dying at James’ wrestling fandom. Hope he brings a weight belt out to the podium,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Does this mean The Undertaker is going to chokeslam James so someone else can win the title?” said another commenter, referencing how the recent WrestleMania concluded.

“James’s occupation is just gonna get more awesome each Masters season, isn’t it?” added another.

Another wrote, “Looking forward to Holzhauer mopping the floor with everyone else.”

Holzhauer will take on super-champ Schneider and his fellow The Chase star Groce in his first game of the season. Meanwhile, the premiere will kick off with Raut facing off against Amodio and Roach.