‘The Nevers:’ Get Release Dates for All 12 Episodes on Tubi, Including 6 New Ones

The Nevers, one of the many shows pulled off HBO Max, has finally landed at its new home on Tubi, with all 12 episodes becoming available on the platform starting February 13. The episodes will release in a brief window during this time, and executive producer and showrunner Philippa Goslett divulged to TVLine some new information about six never-before-seen episodes that will premiere on Tubi the same day.

The Nevers is set against the backdrop of Victorian London in August of 1896. During that time, a supernatural event rocks the city and leaves specific individuals bestowed with special abilities ranging from “wondrous to disturbing.” Their abilities are referred to as “turns,” and these gifted humans are pushed into a new underclass filled with danger.

When it becomes clear this new class needs protection, widow Amalia True (Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly) and young inventor Penance Adair (Vikings‘ Ann Skelly) take it upon themselves.

The Nevers also stars Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin. And in addition to Goslett, the series’ EPs included creator Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene Landress, Doug Petrie, and Jane Espenson.

Tubi, owned by Fox, is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers over 48,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi Originals. However, following several network cancelations, Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a content deal with Roku to house previously canceled and dropped HBO Max programs like Westworld and Raised By Wolves.

Check out the times for the live episodes below (all in ET, rated TV-MA). If you can’t make the live viewings, the episodes are slated to broadcast again from March 1 through March 3.

Monday, February 13

12:39 pm: Episode 101 “Pilot”

1:48 pm: Episode 102 “Exposure”

2:53 pm: Episode 103 “Ignition”

3:52 pm: Episode 104 “Undertaking”

4:52 pm: Episode 105 “Hanged”

Tuesday, February 14

1:28 pm: Episode 106 “True”

2:38 pm: Episode 107 “It’s a Good Day”

3:46 pm: Episode 108 “I Don’t Know Enough About You”

4:47 pm: Episode 109 “Fever”

Wednesday, February 15

2:40 pm: Episode 110 “Alright, Okay, You Win”

3:45 pm: Episode 111 “Ain’t We Got Fun”

4:50 pm: Episode 112 “I’ll Be Seeing You”

The Nevers, Monday, February 13, Tubi’s “WB TV Watchlist Channel“