We now know several of the faces we’ll see around Norman Reedus in the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

AMC has announced that joining the Walking Dead Universe for the Reedus-led spinoff as series regulars are: Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. They join the previously announced series regulars Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl Dixon, and Clémence Poésy, playing Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group. The new series is currently filming in France and will debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The spinoff is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. It is produced by AMC Studios.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is just one of several spinoffs still to come following the end of the original series (after 11 seasons) that kickstarted the franchise. The Walking Dead: Dead City, following Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Michonne, takes place in post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere in June 2023. And as teased at the end of The Walking Dead series finale, we’ll catch up with Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick and Danai Gurira‘s Michonne in a not-yet-titled series, set to debut in 2024.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, 2023, AMC and AMC+