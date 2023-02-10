15 Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time

At some point or another, the commercials presented during the Super Bowl became just as important as the game itself.

We don’t know why it happened, but because most people will watch this block of programming and keep their eyes glued to the screen, even during the breaks, we know advertisers love it.

And it’s a plus for the network since they get to premiere new shows right after the Bowl for folks who lost the remote to watch.

So now, seemingly since the dawn of time (or at least 1969 during the first Super Bowl), it has become a competition amongst brands and corporations to outdo one another for the most memorable ad of the night.

Present day, the fad has taken a life of its own, as some folk attempt to get a jump on the competition weeks before Super Bowl LVII even takes place.

But given the occasion, we thought it best to go through the list of the best Super Bowl ads of all time and rank them in order of supremacy.

Check out our list below, and tell us which ad is your favorite in the comments.

15. Larry David x FTX – “Don’t Miss Out with Larry David” – Super Bowl LVI



Although this ad is only from 2022, it’s already one of the greatest Super Bowl ads, given how cryptocurrency exchange FTX is currently bankrupt and its co-founder is facing fraud and money laundering charges. But what makes it great is that it features Larry David rebuffing the company and cryptocurrency altogether, followed by the words “Don’t be like Larry.” You actually should, though, in this case.

14. Doritos “Magic Snowglobe” – Super Bowl XLIII



Doritos commercials are usually memorable, not for their quality, but more so for their excessive exaggerations. This one is simple and effective. Watch an office worker go postal and throw a snow globe into a vending machine to provide free chips for all. It was great in 2009, and it remains great today.

13. Reebok “Terry Tate Office Linebacker” – Super Bowl XXXVII



This 2003 ad features Terry Tate slamming into employees who aren’t doing their jobs right. The bosses love it, though, cause productivity has gone through the roof, as no one wants Tate crushing their ribs for being on their break a minute over time. It looks like Tate loves it too. “Hey, Janice!”

12. State Farm “Drake From State Farm” – Super Bowl LV



Jake from State Farm commercials are usually top-tier in their own right, but for their Super Bowl LV ad in 2021, they pulled out their trump card, Drake. They put him in the iconic red shirt and khakis and made history, possibly peaking their famous campaign for good.

11. The Simpsons “Mastercard” – Super Bowl XXXVIII



The Simpsons, one of the most famous families in TV history, didn’t have a Super Bowl commercial for 2004 and wasn’t even for Butterfingers. Instead, we see the Mastercard “Priceless” format being centered around Homer swipping his card all over Springfield.

10. SoBe x Naomi Campbell “Thrillicious” – Super Bowl XLII



This 2008 ad showcases a dance crew of CGI lizards dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller while Naomi Campbell joins alongside them. It’s like someone in a board meeting took a bunch of words and threw them on a whiteboard, and said, “This’ll do.” And it does.

9. Volkswagen x The Force – Super Bowl XLVII



Think back to the time when everyone, everywhere, actually LOVED Star Wars and accepted the fact its target audience were children. Then, couple that with a commercial showcasing child-like imagination, and get warm, fuzzy feelings when you see his parents encourage the kid’s fantasies of wanting to be like the evil, megalomaniac Darth Vader.

8. Snickers x Betty White “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” – Super Bowl XLIV



Snickers’ “You’re not you when you’re hungry” ads are some of their most famous. But the original, featuring the late-great Betty White, is an all-timer. Watching her getting tackled and trash-talking her teammates will never get old.

7. Britney Spears “Pepsi Now and Then” – Super Bowl XXXVI



This is easily one of the most memorable Pepsi commercials. It’s catchy and came out during the height of Britney Spears’ pop star career. Her performances through the eras are also especially well-done as well done.

6. McDonald’s – “MJ and Larry Bird Play HORSE” – Super Bowl XXVIII



1993, back when celebs and athletes were revered and looked at like men greater than men. Watching two of the greatest basketball players, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, play a game of Horse, making outlandish shots and becoming increasingly braggadocious as it goes on–you almost get lost in it and can suspend disbelief, even for just one moment, that it’s actually real.

5. Old Spice – I’m On A Horse – Super Bowl XLIV



This one-shot Old Spice commercial went viral the second it aired on the Super Bowl XLIV. It was well-directed, hilariously chaotic, and the added final line, “I’m on a horse,” with the zoom out of him saddled up on a horse, sealed the deal on its memorability. It launched the character of Isaiah Mustafa (he played adult Mike in It Chapter 2!)

4. Budweiser “Wassup” – Super Bowl XXXIII



Budweiser has two of the most memorable commercials of all time. They have transcended time and will continue to do so after we’re gone. The “wassup” commercial has been parodied more times than we can remember (Scary Movie being the most famous), and it’s still funny to this day.

3. Budweiser Frogs – Super Bowl XXIX



It’s one of the most ridiculous commercials in the world, but it took 1995 by storm. So much so that this 30-second break of three toads croaking the syllables for Budweiser will live on longer than the span of human life.

2. Coca-Cola x ‘Mean’ Joe Greene – “Hey, Kid Catch!” – Super Bowl XIV



Another classic ad, this time from Coca-Cola. This one set a standard that gave birth to many other great ads, like the Larry and MJ one mentioned above. It’s also another one that’s been parodied several times, so much so that younger folk probably learned about the ad through one of its countless spoofs (Family Guy being a decent example).

1. Apple Macintosh – “1984” – Super Bowl XVIII



“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself as the villain,” one comment says under this video. This iconic commercial, depicting Apple saving us from a Big Brother Nineteen Eighty-Four future, has now become ironic.