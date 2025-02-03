Every Super Bowl 2025 Commercial So Far (VIDEO)
Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and a slew of Super Bowl 2025 ads have already been teased in anticipation of football’s big day on Sunday, February 9 on Fox.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event of the year in the U.S., making that ad space highly coveted and the ads star-studded. Among this year’s stars: Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recreate the iconic Katz Deli scene from When Harry Met Sally (with a cameo from Sydney Sweeney at the end); Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson throw it back to their True Detective roots for an ad supporting TV and film production in Texas; Jeremy Strong goes method for a Dunkin’ spot with Ben and Casey Affleck; Doja Cat stars in a Taco Bell ad that’s not about stars; and Häagen-Dazs stages a Fast and the Furious reunion.
That’s just some of the names to expect when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are on breaks. There are still more to come from these ads, but here, check out the current list of every Super Bowl 2025 ad so far.
Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Renée Zellweger, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dennis Quaid for True to Texas
Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop. That’s why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger for True to Texas. It’s time to bring film and TV productions home! pic.twitter.com/iMpRMRx2Hj
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 29, 2025
The Muppets for Booking.com
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Sydney Sweeney for “When Sally Met Hellman’s”
Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong for Dunkin’
Shane Gillis and Post Malone for Bud Light
Shania Twain for Coffee Mate Cold Foam
Budweiser “First Delivery”
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris for Häagen-Dazs “Not So Fast, Not So Furious”
Hims & Hers “Sick of the System”
InstaCart “We’re Here”
Isaiah Mustafa (aka the Old Spice Guy) for InstaCart
Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe for Michelob Ultra
Reese’s “Don’t Eat Lava”
Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady for “No Reason to Hate”
Pete Davidson and Gordon Ramsay for HexClad
Doritos
Matthew McConaughey, Martha Stewart, Charli XCX, and Greta Gerwig for Uber Eats
Issa Rae for TurboTax
Mountain Dew
David Beckham for Stella Artois
Frank’s RedHot
Google AI
Barry Keoghan for Squarespace
Wanda Sykes and Hailee Steinfeld for Novartis
Shaboozey for Nerds
Walton Goggins for GoDaddy
Timothy Simons for Coors Light
Spruce “Who Let the Dogs Out?”
Angel Soft “Potty-tunity”
Rocket
NerdWallet “Did You Say Something?”
Doja Cat for Taco Bell
Eugene Levy for Little Caesars
Nick Offerman “Eyes to the Sky” for Pringles
Adam Brody for “Pringles Party”
Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for Totino’s Pizza Rolls
WeatherTech “Born to Be Wild”
Peyton and Eli Manning for “Kick of Destiny 3” for FanDuel
Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom for MSC Cruises
Antonio Banderas and Macho Man for Bosch
Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, February 9, 6:30/5:30c, FOX
