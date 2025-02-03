Every Super Bowl 2025 Commercial So Far (VIDEO)

Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and a slew of Super Bowl 2025 ads have already been teased in anticipation of football’s big day on Sunday, February 9 on Fox.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event of the year in the U.S., making that ad space highly coveted and the ads star-studded. Among this year’s stars: Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recreate the iconic Katz Deli scene from When Harry Met Sally (with a cameo from Sydney Sweeney at the end); Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson throw it back to their True Detective roots for an ad supporting TV and film production in Texas; Jeremy Strong goes method for a Dunkin’ spot with Ben and Casey Affleck; Doja Cat stars in a Taco Bell ad that’s not about stars; and Häagen-Dazs stages a Fast and the Furious reunion.

That’s just some of the names to expect when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are on breaks. There are still more to come from these ads, but here, check out the current list of every Super Bowl 2025 ad so far.

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Renée Zellweger, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dennis Quaid for True to Texas

Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop. That’s why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger for True to Texas. It’s time to bring film and TV productions home! pic.twitter.com/iMpRMRx2Hj — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 29, 2025

The Muppets for Booking.com

Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Sydney Sweeney for “When Sally Met Hellman’s”

Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong for Dunkin’

Shane Gillis and Post Malone for Bud Light

Shania Twain for Coffee Mate Cold Foam

Budweiser “First Delivery”

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris for Häagen-Dazs “Not So Fast, Not So Furious”

Hims & Hers “Sick of the System”

InstaCart “We’re Here”

Isaiah Mustafa (aka the Old Spice Guy) for InstaCart

Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe for Michelob Ultra

Reese’s “Don’t Eat Lava”

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady for “No Reason to Hate”

Pete Davidson and Gordon Ramsay for HexClad

Doritos

Matthew McConaughey, Martha Stewart, Charli XCX, and Greta Gerwig for Uber Eats









Issa Rae for TurboTax

Mountain Dew

David Beckham for Stella Artois

Frank’s RedHot

Google AI

Barry Keoghan for Squarespace

Wanda Sykes and Hailee Steinfeld for Novartis

Shaboozey for Nerds

Walton Goggins for GoDaddy

Timothy Simons for Coors Light

Spruce “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

Angel Soft “Potty-tunity”

Rocket

NerdWallet “Did You Say Something?”

Doja Cat for Taco Bell

Eugene Levy for Little Caesars

Nick Offerman “Eyes to the Sky” for Pringles

Adam Brody for “Pringles Party”

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for Totino’s Pizza Rolls

WeatherTech “Born to Be Wild”

Peyton and Eli Manning for “Kick of Destiny 3” for FanDuel

Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom for MSC Cruises

Antonio Banderas and Macho Man for Bosch

Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, February 9, 6:30/5:30c, FOX