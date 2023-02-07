Vincent Cassel (Westworld) and Eva Green (Dumbo) are trying to save their relationship in Apple TV+’s upcoming French and English-language thriller, Liaison, premiering on Friday, February 24.

The streamer has released the official trailer (watch below) for the series, which revolves around two agents — and former lovers — who must work together to combat international cyberattacks threatening Britain while also confronting the buried secrets of their destructive relationship.

Created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages), Liaison is described as a “contemporary thriller” that explores “how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.” It combines high-octane action with an unpredictable plot full of espionage and political intrigue, with a passionate and enduring love story playing out alongside it.

The teaser shows Cassel’s character on the run after he is accused of working for a terrorist organization behind recent attacks on the U.K., including removing the Thames’ flood barrier and interfering with the train networks. Green’s character pursues the accused before getting caught up in his wild and dangerous game.

The cast also includes Peter Mullan (Ozark), Gérard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Iréne Jacob (La double vie de Veronique), Laëtitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), Bukky Bakray (Rocks), and Thierry Frémont (Murder In Mind).

The six-episode series makes its global debut, with the first episode on Friday, February 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Liaison is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions and executive produced by Gub Neal (The Fall), Jean-Benoît Gillig (L’Emprise), Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton), Justin Thomson, Edward Barlow, and Cassel. Stephen Hopkins directs and also serves as exec producer.

Liaison, Premiere, Friday, February 24, Apple TV+