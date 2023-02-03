Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming comedy Unstable which pairs real-life father and son Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in a fictional father-son dynamic.

Set to premiere Thursday, March 30 on the streamer, Unstable follows Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist adjacent biotech entrepreneur who is working to make the world a better place. The catch? He’s also in the midst of an emotional free-fall following the death of his wife.

Unable to regain his focus, it’s something Ellis’s son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) can’t relate to as he’s none of the things his father is. Described as more grounded and more introverted than his father, Jackson has always had trouble living in the shadows that Ellis casts. The question is, can Jackson save Ellis and his company as well as salvage their estranged relationship at the same time he’s trying to escape his dad’s shadow?

Only time will tell for certain. In anticipation of Unstable‘s premiere, the Lowe men convened for the teaser, above, to offer their take on the series and some of the minor similarities between their real-life dynamic and onscreen one.

Along with the Lowes, Unstable features Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford as the Dragon company’s CFO, Aaron Branch as Jackson’s childhood friend, Rachel Marsh as a biotech engineer, and Emma Ferreira as a biotech genius. Don’t miss the fun when Unstable arrives this March, and in the meantime, check out the fun teaser, above.

Unstable, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 30, Netflix