In Shrinking, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) tries with all his might to shake some sense into his patients (and himself). His new therapy tactics may not be his healthiest idea (they are spurred from coming out of a year-long grief slump), but they sure are starting to produce new results.

Of course, new doesn’t always mean good. One of the side effects of urging your client to leave her emotionally abusive husband is that he might just beat you up at your daughter’s soccer game.

Given the spicy takes Jimmy gives his patients, we asked the Shrinking cast and creators to share the best or worst pieces of advice they’ve ever received. (See all of their answers in the video above.)

Executive producer and writer Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso‘s Roy Kent) was the only one who shared the bad: “Bad advice is ‘No, you probably should stay in.’ I think it’s bad advice. I think whenever you’re like, ‘I don’t want to go out,’ and then you finally do go out, it’s always good that you went out.” Hear that? Go out this weekend!

Segel’s best advice came from his Freaks and Geeks boss: “The best advice I ever got was from Judd Apatow, who at maybe 21 years old said, ‘Jason, you’re a really weird dude. The only way you’re going to make it is if you write your own material.'” He’s a writer on Shrinking, so he did indeed follow the advice.

Christa Miller wishes people would take her advice more: “My advice that I give to my friends is don’t be so thirsty. If you meet a guy, get busy. Don’t be so available. And no one takes it.” Other advice she lives by is avoiding over-plucking her eyebrows and always wearing sunscreen (for real, do it — even in the winter!).

Tune in to the Just Asking video above to see what advice stars Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, and executive producer Neil Goldman (Scrubs) have to give.

Shrinking, Fridays, Apple TV+