A new doctor is thrown into the mix in Shrinking Episode 3, dropping Friday, February 3 on Apple TV+. And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at Wendie Malick‘s guest star role in the series.

Malick plays Dr. Julie Baram, neurologist to Harrison Ford‘s Paul Rhoades (she’s also guest starring in the Night Court reboot. Booked and busy!). In the exclusive clip above, Paul is in an appointment with Dr. Baram, who’s in charge of his treatment plan for his progressing Parkinson’s symptoms.

Is it just us, or does there seem to be a spark between these two as Dr. Baram urges Paul to eat healthier? (Good luck getting him to do that. Paul loves his Fun Dip.) Dr. Baram then checks in on Paul’s emotional health, turning the tables on the therapist for a spell.

“I know what’s coming,” he replies. “I try not to dwell.” We then see Ford’s mindful shrink display his go-to method of coping with grief.

“Whenever I need it, I put on one of my favorite sad songs and just let myself grieve for 15 straight minutes. But once my alarm beeps, I shake it off and get the f**k on with my life.” Honestly, not a bad idea.

Ford plays the lovingly judgmental mentor of Jason Segel‘s Jimmy and Jessica Williams‘ Gaby in Shrinking. As much as Paul guides them through their patient obstacles, the younger therapists urge Paul to open up about his own life more (and also to hydrate). Getting Paul to open up is a fool’s errand at times, but he knows the value of letting people in when the time is right.

The series is created by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, who all executive produce and write for the series as well. Additional stars include Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, and Ted McGinley.

See what the future holds for Paul and Dr. Baram as Shrinking Season 1 plays out with weekly releases on Apple TV+.

Shrinking, Fridays, Apple TV+