Joel McHale Explains Why Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Is His ‘Perfect Job’

How’s this for a creature comfort? Joel McHale is back leading another pack of lovable oddballs in an unlikely setting, only this time, instead of a community college, they’re protecting the community.

McHale stars in the sharp new comedy, Animal Control, as Frank Shaw, one of the long-suffering officers working for a Seattle animal-control department. He tells us more.

I think your fans are going to love seeing you in another ensemble comedy surrounded by quirky characters, like your partner Fred “Shred” Taylor (Michael Rowland), a super cheery ex–pro snowboarder, and your awkward boss, Emily Price (Vella Lovell, Mr. Mayor).

Joel McHale: Well, aren’t we all quirky? [Laughs] No, this is definitely a weird group. I was drawn to it because the characters are so darn well-drawn. And it’s something we don’t really see, very similar to how we never saw community colleges on TV.

Have you ever called animal control yourself?

Honest truth, I have never called animal control. But I have captured two baby rattlesnakes — one in my old house and one at my neighbor’s across the street.

Do you attract snakes? Because you tangle with one in the second episode.

I like snakes, yeah. My cousin grew up in Calabasas [California]. We would go in the desert and catch snakes. So all fear of snakes left. They’re totally docile if they’re not hungry. [Laughs]

Were there a lot of real animals on set?

There was a real kangaroo. [And if you’ve seen promo photos,] we were obviously with the ostriches, right? I did learn about ostriches. Teenage ostriches are like golden retrievers. They’re very happy and really interested and they’ll just walk up to you and be like, Hi, what are you doing?

Clearly, you’re an animal person.

I love them. My wife was like, “This is a perfect job for you.” And just look at my Instagram. We have three dogs.

Speaking of Instagram, you posted about the show with a caption that your Community pal Ken Jeong had “better come on the show or else.”

I haven’t locked him in yet because this happened so fast. If we get a second season, Ken better do it. He is busier than I am and I’m an OCD workaholic. I still can’t believe to this day that someone pays me to act or perform. [Laughs] It’s ridiculous.

Animal Control, Series Premiere Thursday, February 16, 9/8c, Fox